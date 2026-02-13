Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 13 February 2026

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 05 February 2026 to 12 February 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

Friday 06 February 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-02-2026 Thursday 05 February 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – Is AI Nemesis Or Opportunity For Xero? Thursday 05 February 2026 Xero’s latest presentation addressed central concerns around AI monetisation, disruption and a stronger growth outlook for recently acquired Melio, but markets globally are in the grip of collective AI disruption angst

4 – Rudi’s View: Woolies, CSL, Macquarie (& More) Thursday 05 February 2026 Updates on Conviction Calls, Best Buys and most favoured sector picks for the February results season

5 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 11-02-2026 Wednesday 11 February 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

6 – Global Oversupply Impacts GrainCorp Monday 09 February 2026 A global wheat glut has cruelled GrainCorp’s margins, leading to FY26 guidance substantially below consensus

7 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 09-02-2026 Monday 09 February 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

8 – Treasure Chest: AI Risks To Insurance Brokers Wednesday 11 February 2026 FNArena’s Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today’s idea is about AI threats to insurance brokers as new AI-digital tools launch overseas

9 – Treasure Chest: WiseTech Global Tuesday 10 February 2026 FNArena’s Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today’s idea is WiseTech Global

10 – Uranium Week: Volatility Kicks Up A Gear Tuesday 10 February 2026 Last week’s extreme volatility in financial assets equally visited the uranium sector

