Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 13 February 2026

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

Our top ten news from 05 February 2026 to 12 February 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 06-02-2026

Friday 06 February 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-02-2026

Thursday 05 February 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – Is AI Nemesis Or Opportunity For Xero?

Thursday 05 February 2026

Xero’s latest presentation addressed central concerns around AI monetisation, disruption and a stronger growth outlook for recently acquired Melio, but markets globally are in the grip of collective AI disruption angst

4 – Rudi’s View: Woolies, CSL, Macquarie (& More)

Thursday 05 February 2026

Updates on Conviction Calls, Best Buys and most favoured sector picks for the February results season

5 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 11-02-2026

Wednesday 11 February 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

6 – Global Oversupply Impacts GrainCorp

Monday 09 February 2026

A global wheat glut has cruelled GrainCorp’s margins, leading to FY26 guidance substantially below consensus

7 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 09-02-2026

Monday 09 February 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

8 – Treasure Chest: AI Risks To Insurance Brokers

Wednesday 11 February 2026

FNArena’s Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today’s idea is about AI threats to insurance brokers as new AI-digital tools launch overseas

9 – Treasure Chest: WiseTech Global

Tuesday 10 February 2026

FNArena’s Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today’s idea is WiseTech Global

10 – Uranium Week: Volatility Kicks Up A Gear

Tuesday 10 February 2026

Last week’s extreme volatility in financial assets equally visited the uranium sector

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 13 February 2026

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
2
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 13-02-26

10:30 AM - Weekly Reports
3
In Brief: EOS, Austral Resources & GLP-1 Winners

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports
4
The Overnight Report: AI-phoria Now AI-phobia

9:19 AM - Daily Market Reports
5
Today’s Financial Calendar – 13-02-2026

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: 2026 Off To The Races

Jan 20 2026 - Weekly Reports
2
Next Week At A Glance – 27-30 Jan 2026

Jan 23 2026 - Weekly Reports
3
The Overnight Report: Whiff Of Sell America

Jan 20 2026 - Daily Market Reports
4
Silicon Shock: When AI Demand Broke The Supply Chain

Jan 15 2026 - International
5
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 06-02-2026

Feb 06 2026 - Australia
6
Oz Equities: From Tech Darlings To Value Pivot

Jan 14 2026 - Australia