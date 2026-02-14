The Market In Numbers – 14 Feb 2026

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 14 Feb 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13198.180 -1.83% -1.68% -2.58% -2.58% 4.72% All Ordinaries 9138.80 2.06% -0.28% 1.29% 1.29% 4.17% S&P ASX 200 8917.60 2.40% 0.55% 2.33% 2.33% 4.39% S&P ASX 300 8853.80 2.32% 0.28% 1.97% 1.97% 4.48% Communication Services 1633.20 -0.65% -4.50% -6.18% -6.18% -11.86% Consumer Discretionary 3865.00 -0.97% -2.32% -3.21% -3.21% -6.71% Consumer Staples 12037.90 2.07% 2.10% 3.62% 3.62% -0.67% Energy 9117.40 0.19% -2.22% 8.99% 8.99% 5.10% Financials 9810.50 5.41% 7.01% 5.08% 5.08% 2.95% Health Care 29396.00 -12.61% -14.70% -13.01% -13.01% -29.34% Industrials 8310.20 1.42% -1.03% -1.37% -1.37% -0.10% Info Technology 1634.00 -5.37% -16.65% -24.14% -24.14% -43.67% Materials 23435.10 5.10% 0.78% 10.95% 10.95% 47.78% Real Estate 3767.40 2.16% -2.01% -5.01% -5.01% -3.37% Utilities 10129.00 9.38% 4.22% 4.88% 4.88% 10.80% A-REITs 1737.00 2.30% -1.89% -4.86% -4.86% -3.01% All Technology Index 2633.10 -5.61% -15.77% -22.48% -22.48% -34.89% Banks 4413.70 8.01% 11.24% 8.49% 8.49% 9.72% Gold Index 20307.90 6.87% -2.81% 8.75% 8.75% 75.71% Metals & Mining 8044.30 5.07% 0.27% 10.70% 10.70% 54.08%

The World

Index 14 Feb 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 10446.35 0.74% 2.18% 5.09% 5.09% 19.24% DAX30 24914.88 0.78% 1.53% 1.73% 1.73% 4.20% Hang Seng 26567.12 0.03% -2.99% 2.76% 2.76% 10.36% Nikkei 225 56941.97 4.96% 6.79% 13.12% 13.12% 40.64% NZ50 13198.180 -1.83% -1.68% -2.58% -2.58% 4.72% DJIA 49500.93 -1.23% 1.24% 2.34% 2.34% 12.26% S&P500 6836.17 -1.39% -1.48% -0.87% -0.87% 10.17% Nasdaq Comp 22546.67 -2.10% -3.90% -3.73% -3.73% 10.69%

Metals & Minerals

Index 14 Feb 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4942.36 2.40% -8.92% 12.68% 12.68% 49.66% Silver (oz) 75.09 2.11% -35.66% -3.63% -3.63% 107.42% Copper (lb) 5.7713 0.69% -7.73% 1.57% 1.57% 13.26% Aluminium (lb) 1.4052 2.04% -4.13% 5.06% 5.06% 19.17% Nickel (lb) 8.0372 2.89% -2.53% 7.34% 7.34% 17.86% Zinc (lb) 1.5283 1.83% -1.85% 9.67% 9.67% 21.05% Uranium (lb) weekly 86.00 -14.00% -2.27% 4.88% 4.88% 9.35% Iron Ore (t) 100.37 -0.65% -5.11% -6.31% -6.31% 6.22%

Energy

Index 14 Feb 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 62.93 -0.43% -3.72% 9.60% 9.60% -3.95% Brent Crude 67.55 0.07% -2.81% 11.01% 11.01% 1.12%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

