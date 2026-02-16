ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.570 24.83% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 3.300 -10.33%
ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 5.820 19.51% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.240 -7.44%
WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 48.110 12.88% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.130 -7.14%
CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.860 11.89% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 4.970 -5.15%
ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.760 11.39% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 20.210 -4.71%
SEK – SEEK LIMITED 17.100 7.95% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 5.070 -4.70%
XRO – XERO LIMITED 79.060 7.58% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 20.860 -4.53%
EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.300 7.51% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 162.750 -4.12%
JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 82.400 7.46% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.190 -3.63%
GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 7.380 7.42% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.300 -3.23%
AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.840 6.96% ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 39.630 -3.08%
A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 9.100 6.81% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 9.310 -2.82%
360 – LIFE360 INC 23.510 6.77% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 28.370 -2.71%
SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.660 5.78% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.360 -2.70%
PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.560 5.66% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.090 -2.68%
TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 21.300 5.60% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 2.300 -2.54%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.510 5.46% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 84.410 -2.51%
GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.830 5.17% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.300 -2.35%
CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.490 5.12% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.850 -2.28%
CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 31.690 5.04% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.440 -2.22%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-02-26

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 16-02-2026

2:16 PM - Australia
3
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 16-02-2026

11:10 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 16, 2026

10:50 AM - Daily Market Reports
5
CBA’s Stunning Result Keeps Premium In Place

10:30 AM - Australia

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: 2026 Off To The Races

Jan 20 2026 - Weekly Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 06-02-2026

Feb 06 2026 - Australia
3
Next Week At A Glance – 27-30 Jan 2026

Jan 23 2026 - Weekly Reports
4
The Overnight Report: Whiff Of Sell America

Jan 20 2026 - Daily Market Reports
5
The Overnight Report: Sell Software, Buy Gold

Feb 04 2026 - Daily Market Reports
6
The Overnight Report: Nasdaq Down, Dow Up

Feb 05 2026 - Daily Market Reports