ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.570
|24.83%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|3.300
|-10.33%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|5.820
|19.51%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|2.240
|-7.44%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|48.110
|12.88%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.130
|-7.14%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|11.860
|11.89%
|TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
|4.970
|-5.15%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.760
|11.39%
|FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED
|20.210
|-4.71%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|17.100
|7.95%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|5.070
|-4.70%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|79.060
|7.58%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|20.860
|-4.53%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.300
|7.51%
|RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED
|162.750
|-4.12%
|JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED
|82.400
|7.46%
|CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED
|3.190
|-3.63%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|7.380
|7.42%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.300
|-3.23%
|AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.840
|6.96%
|ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|39.630
|-3.08%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|9.100
|6.81%
|IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED
|9.310
|-2.82%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|23.510
|6.77%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|28.370
|-2.71%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.660
|5.78%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.360
|-2.70%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.560
|5.66%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.090
|-2.68%
|TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
|21.300
|5.60%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|2.300
|-2.54%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.510
|5.46%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|84.410
|-2.51%
|GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC
|1.830
|5.17%
|UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.300
|-2.35%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.490
|5.12%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|3.850
|-2.28%
|CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
|31.690
|5.04%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.440
|-2.22%
