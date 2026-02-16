ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.570 24.83% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 3.300 -10.33% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 5.820 19.51% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.240 -7.44% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 48.110 12.88% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.130 -7.14% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.860 11.89% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 4.970 -5.15% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.760 11.39% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 20.210 -4.71% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 17.100 7.95% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 5.070 -4.70% XRO – XERO LIMITED 79.060 7.58% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 20.860 -4.53% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.300 7.51% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 162.750 -4.12% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 82.400 7.46% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.190 -3.63% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 7.380 7.42% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.300 -3.23% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.840 6.96% ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 39.630 -3.08% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 9.100 6.81% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 9.310 -2.82% 360 – LIFE360 INC 23.510 6.77% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 28.370 -2.71% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.660 5.78% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.360 -2.70% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.560 5.66% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.090 -2.68% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 21.300 5.60% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 2.300 -2.54% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.510 5.46% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 84.410 -2.51% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.830 5.17% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.300 -2.35% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.490 5.12% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.850 -2.28% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 31.690 5.04% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.440 -2.22%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms