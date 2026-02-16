Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 16, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 10:50 AM

RGN REGION GROUP

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.27

Jarden rates ((RGN)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden observes Region Group announced an in-line 1H26 with FY26 FFO guidance upgraded to 16.0c from 15.9c.

Net operating income guidance of 3.3% growth appears conservative (1H26 3.7%) and should be supported by positive leasing outcomes.

The REIT's capital management increased medium-term hedging protection with FY28 hedging rising to 70% from 56%. The broker's FFO assumptions for FY29 onwards have been revised lower by around 4% as hedging rolls off.

Jarden retains a Neutral rating and lowers the target price to $2.55 from $2.65.

This report was published on February 11, 2026.

Target price is $2.55 Current Price is $2.27 Difference: $0.28

If RGN meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $2.37, suggesting upside of 4.5%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.8, implying annual growth of -13.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.4.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.5, implying annual growth of 4.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

RKN RECKON LIMITED

Accountancy - Overnight Price: $0.53

Moelis rates ((RKN)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis keeps Reckon on Buy with a target of $1.05, arguing the stock’s discounted multiples largely reflect strategic constraints under a legacy Intuit licence.

2025 earnings exceeded the broker’s estimates on cost discipline and higher margins, prompting a rebasing of costs and a 13.9% uplift to 2026 forecast earnings.

Moelis sees re-rating potential if management can accelerate customer migration to the proprietary Reckon One platform over the next 2–3 years, with an Inventory module planned for 2026 to bridge functionality gaps and enable faster migration.

The broker notes accounting subscriber numbers were flat in 1H25 yet ARPU continued to rise and net debt fell, while Legal division momentum lifted segment revenue growth to over 12% and Zebraworks shows early traction with circa 5,000 attorneys.

Commentary points to scope to nearly double billing services ARR from $1.4m in 2026E as installations convert to billing revenue.

This report was published on February 10, 2026.

Target price is $1.05 Current Price is $0.53 Difference: $0.52

If RKN meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 98% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 2.50 cents and EPS of 6.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.72%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.28.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 2.50 cents and EPS of 7.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.72%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.16.

SLX SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED

Uranium - Overnight Price: $6.65

Canaccord Genuity rates ((SLX)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity raises its target price to $10.48 from $9.42 and retains a Speculative Buy rating on Silex Systems post a change in the broker's outlook for demand and supply on uranium prices.

The broker argues a step change in energy demand is emerging for the first time since the early 2000s, with sentiment now strongly supportive of nuclear across both public and private markets.

Despite rising demand, the broker notes uranium supply concerns remain unresolved with tightening conditions beginning to show through in the long term market.

Canaccord Genuity lifts the long term uranium price assumption to US$110/lb from 2030.

This report was published on February 8, 2026.

Target price is $10.48 Current Price is $6.65 Difference: $3.83

If SLX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 58% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Market Sentiment: 1.0

