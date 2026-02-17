ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-02-26

Daily Market Reports | Feb 17 2026

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.160 13.65% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.500 -9.09% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 89.100 8.13% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 15.050 -5.52% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 125.960 7.69% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 2.790 -5.10% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.140 7.69% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.330 -5.00% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 3.530 6.97% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.020 -4.72% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 9.670 6.26% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 4.740 -4.63% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.390 5.41% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.500 -4.58% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 14.530 4.76% REH – REECE LIMITED 13.910 -4.40% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 52.740 4.73% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.920 -4.28% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 8.000 4.71% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 15.270 -4.14% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.070 4.02% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 20.420 -4.04% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.610 3.98% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.760 -3.83% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 10.110 3.91% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.880 -3.75% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.310 3.86% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.540 -3.57% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 29.920 3.71% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 30.590 -3.47% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 13.910 3.34% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.940 -3.43% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.390 3.29% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.750 -3.35% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 0.960 3.23% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.290 -3.33% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.800 3.20% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 16.540 -3.27% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.970 3.19% SGP – STOCKLAND 5.120 -3.21%

