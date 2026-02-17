Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 17, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

PLS PLS GROUP LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $4.31

Canaccord Genuity rates ((PLS)) as Buy (1) -

PLS Group has announced a new two-year binding offtake agreement with Chinese battery manufacturer Canmax Technologies for the supply of spodumene concentrate.

PLS has noted it is capable of fulfilling the offtake with Pilgan Plant concentrate given spare capacity following reduced concentrate consumption at its POSCO JV.

Canaccord Genuity also notes the company has been preparing its Ngungaju Plant for a restart.

Buy retained, target $5.30.

This report was published on February 16, 2026.

Target price is $5.30 Current Price is $4.31 Difference: $0.99

If PLS meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $4.85, suggesting upside of 12.5%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 13.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 0.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.7.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 28.4, implying annual growth of 115.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PME PRO MEDICUS LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $116.97

Moelis rates ((PME)) as Hold (3) -

Pro Medicus’ 1H26 result missed expectations held by Moelis, though fundamentals remain intact, according to the broker.

Revenue of $124.8m rose by 28%, with NPAT rising 29%, but both were below consensus on contract timing, explain the analysts. It's noted the earnings (EBIT) margin improved to 73%, up from 72% in H1 FY25.

The broker trims its FY26-28 EPS forecasts by between -2-8% on ramp-up timing and FX, partly offset by repricing. It believes AI risk is limited given regulation, proprietary technology and strong implementation capability.

The analysts expect around 30% annual growth in revenue, supported by a solid pipeline and low US market share.

Moelis retains a Hold rating. The target is lowered to $141.04 from $325.82.

This report was published on February 13, 2026.

Target price is $141.04 Current Price is $116.97 Difference: $24.07

If PME meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $273.17, suggesting upside of 133.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 67.00 cents and EPS of 139.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.57%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 83.67. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 185.4, implying annual growth of 68.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 67.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 63.1.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 96.00 cents and EPS of 189.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.82%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 61.73. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 187.1, implying annual growth of 0.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 89.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 62.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TPW TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $7.64

Petra Capital rates ((TPW)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital assesses Temple & Webster's weak point in the first half results was the cost to the margin from the focus on growing market share to take advantage of the shift to online, but considers this a cyclical factor rather than a structural issue for the business.

Some of the positives that have been overlooked in the result include leverage on fixed costs and marketing, intact customer metrics and strongly performing growth areas. Supplier support is also intact.

The broker reduces FY26-28 estimates for EPS by -15-19% and lowers the target to $13.00 from $20.15. Buy rating maintained.

This report was published on February 13, 2026.

Target price is $13.00 Current Price is $7.64 Difference: $5.36

If TPW meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 70% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $15.88, suggesting upside of 107.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 10.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 75.64. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 9.9, implying annual growth of 4.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 77.2.

Forecast for FY27:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 16.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 47.45. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.2, implying annual growth of 83.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 42.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide experienced, intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface.

This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.