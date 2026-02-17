Positive Undercurrent For Macquarie Shares

Technicals | 11:00 AM

This story features MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED.

Michael Gable of Fairmont Equities suggests a positive trend is now guiding shares in Macquarie Group rowards $230, and beyond.

By Michael Gable

US markets were closed overnight but we have seen enough in the past few days to be a bit more cautious on US indices at the moment.

We have previously highlighted the positives in the breadth of buying extending out to other parts of the market.

That is, although the large cap stocks had done all the heavy lifting, seeing the buying spread out to other areas of the market would help ensure that the index continues to drift higher.

However, the large cap US tech stocks are not just stalling here but we can now see that they are turning lower. This is not great from an overall market point of view, but if we ignore the index and focus on other areas of the market, we can see that there isn’t a broad-based sell-off, it is a rotation.

So, whilst some investors are chasing tech stocks in the belief they are only going down due to misguided concerns on AI, we believe they are missing the point. Tech stocks peaked months ago.

Gold has more than doubled since we identified the major breakout two years ago. There is a bigger rotation underway and we would not be trying to step in front of that and be buying high-duration growth assets like tech stocks.

Blaming recent weakness on AI is a red herring. Yes, there will be violent bounces along the way which may question some investors’ beliefs as to whether we have seen the lows in tech, but our advice is to avoid the temptation to buy back in to those sectors.

Today, we offer a technical view on Macquarie Group ((MQG)).

MQG – Gable – 17 Feb 2026

We last looked at MQG on 16 December and noted that “most of the sellers near $200 are now gone and it should allow MQG to recover from here”.

We can see that since then, it has trended steadily higher with good buying support on any dips.

MQG remains a buy on any dips and we expect it to continue trending higher.

There will naturally be some resistance near $230, but a break above that would ultimately provide investors with another buy signal.

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities

