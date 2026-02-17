Rand McNally Expands Toyota Halo with New Multi-Brand Fleet Capability in Australia

PR NewsWire | 8:34 AM

CHICAGO and MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Rand McNally today announced the launch of a new multi-brand capability for Toyota Halo, developed in partnership with Toyota Motor Corporation Australia (TMCA). The capability was launched on January 20, 2026, and enables Toyota fleet customers in Australia to manage mixed fleets, including non-Toyota vehicles, within a single Toyota Halo portal using Rand McNally’s GX6 device.

Rand McNally's GX6 in-vehicle telematics unit
Rand McNally’s GX6 in-vehicle telematics unit

Toyota Halo is Toyota’s fleet management platform, sold exclusively by Toyota to its fleet customers as a Toyota-branded, white-label solution powered by Rand McNally technology. The platform helps fleet operators monitor, manage, and optimize their vehicles through a centralized portal designed to support real-world fleet operations.

With the introduction of the new multi-brand capability, Toyota Halo can now support non-Toyota light vehicles and light commercial vehicles alongside Toyota vehicles in the same system. This includes vehicle types such as sedans, SUVs, and Utility vehicles, provided they are compatible with the GX6 device. At this stage, the multi-brand capability is limited to light vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

The enhancement is enabled by Rand McNally’s GX6 device, an in-vehicle telematics unit that captures and transmits vehicle data into the Toyota Halo platform. GX6 is the only approved device for enabling multi-brand functionality within Toyota Halo and has been approved for use by TMCA.

"This launch reflects how fleet customers actually operate," said Adam Ricketts, General Manager APAC & MENA for Rand McNally. "Most fleets operate a mix of vehicle brands, and this capability allows Toyota Halo customers to manage those vehicles together in one system, without the complexity of multiple platforms."

The new capability unlocks additional opportunities among mixed-fleet customers by extending Toyota Halo beyond Toyota-only fleets while maintaining a consistent, Toyota-branded fleet management experience. It also represents an expansion of the partnership between Rand McNally and Toyota Motor Corporation Australia, extending the functionality and commercial reach of Toyota Halo within the Australian market.

The multi-brand capability is available now to eligible Toyota Halo customers in Australia using the GX6 device.

About Rand McNally
Rand McNally is a leading provider of navigation, mapping, and fleet management solutions, delivering technology platforms that help fleets operate more efficiently, safely, and intelligently.

About Toyota Halo
Toyota Halo is a Toyota-branded fleet management solution offered by Toyota Motor Corporation Australia that enables fleet customers to monitor, manage, and optimize their vehicles through a single, integrated platform.

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2904159/Rand_McNallys_GX6_in_vehicle_telematics_unit.jpg?p=medium600

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2505345/Rand_McNally_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

