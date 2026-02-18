ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.860 18.18% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 13.440 -14.01%
HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.120 16.36% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.060 -9.09%
NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 25.350 13.58% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.760 -6.75%
MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.120 12.18% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.670 -6.44%
AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.250 10.29% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.710 -5.84%
CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 8.900 8.27% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.020 -5.08%
TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 23.500 8.20% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.400 -5.03%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.820 8.05% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.810 -4.49%
CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.660 7.33% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 15.280 -4.38%
SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.930 7.11% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.760 -3.56%
TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 5.520 6.98% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.380 -3.43%
EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 22.980 6.83% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.700 -3.41%
DXS – DEXUS 6.740 6.81% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.960 -2.93%
TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 8.530 6.63% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 16.100 -2.66%
LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.810 6.47% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.400 -2.44%
FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.900 6.44% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 123.000 -2.35%
GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 6.420 6.29% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.150 -2.27%
SGM – SIMS LIMITED 21.680 6.17% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 1.800 -2.17%
GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.660 6.15% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 14.590 -2.15%
NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.480 6.09% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.530 -1.92%

