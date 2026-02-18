ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|2.860
|18.18%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|13.440
|-14.01%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|5.120
|16.36%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.060
|-9.09%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|25.350
|13.58%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.760
|-6.75%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|9.120
|12.18%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.670
|-6.44%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|2.250
|10.29%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|3.710
|-5.84%
|CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED
|8.900
|8.27%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|11.020
|-5.08%
|TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
|23.500
|8.20%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.400
|-5.03%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.820
|8.05%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.810
|-4.49%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.660
|7.33%
|SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
|15.280
|-4.38%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|6.930
|7.11%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|1.760
|-3.56%
|TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.520
|6.98%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|3.380
|-3.43%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|22.980
|6.83%
|GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC
|1.700
|-3.41%
|DXS – DEXUS
|6.740
|6.81%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|6.960
|-2.93%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|8.530
|6.63%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|16.100
|-2.66%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.810
|6.47%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.400
|-2.44%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.900
|6.44%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|123.000
|-2.35%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|6.420
|6.29%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|2.150
|-2.27%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|21.680
|6.17%
|SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
|1.800
|-2.17%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|4.660
|6.15%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|14.590
|-2.15%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|1.480
|6.09%
|ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING
|1.530
|-1.92%
