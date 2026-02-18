Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 18, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 11:00 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ABB AD8 ASK AVH AZJ BRE BSL BVS BWP (2) CEH COH (2) DPM DSK DXI ERD EVN GQG NST PDN PEX PME SMI THL TPW WA1 WBC WJL

ABB AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $4.95

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ABB)) as Buy (1) -

Aussie Broadband will acquire AGL Telco ((AGL)) and together with the More/Tangerine deal Canaccord Genuity calculates the business will have added 450,000-500,000 subscribers in six months, positioning it as the third-largest NBN service provider in the market.

With the benefit of recent deals and other organic ggrowth, as well as the closure of Buddy, the broker is now forecasting a three-year EBITDA compound growth rate of 22%.

Canaccord Genuity believes challenger telcos are well-positioned to benefit from the NBN speed changes and take share from incumbents, retaining a Buy rating and $6.85 target.

This report was published on February 12, 2026.

Target price is $6.85 Current Price is $4.95 Difference: $1.9

If ABB meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 38% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $5.94, suggesting upside of 20.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 6.10 cents and EPS of 17.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.23%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.65. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.6, implying annual growth of 75.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.3.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 10.40 cents and EPS of 26.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.10%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 26.2, implying annual growth of 33.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AD8 AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $3.53

Moelis rates ((AD8)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis contends waning market appetite for investment-led growth and technology has weighed on the Audinate Group share price, yet there is a profitable business underneath its growth ambitions.

The company, having warned previously that operating costs will be 25% higher in FY26, is now suggesting this will be more like 20%. Guidance for gross profit growth of 13-15% has been retained and this implies an acceleration in the second half.

The broker calculates the business needs to deliver 17-21% gross profit uplift in the second half to achieve guidance.

Moelis reduces cost estimates as a result of the update, which in turn generates an upgrade to underlying EBITDA estimates. Buy rating and $7.08 target.

This report was published on February 16, 2026.

Target price is $7.08 Current Price is $3.53 Difference: $3.55

If AD8 meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 101% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $4.80, suggesting upside of 36.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 15.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 22.34. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -19.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 11.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 30.96. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -17.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ASK ABACUS STORAGE KING

REITs - Overnight Price: $1.56

Jarden rates ((ASK)) as Overweight (2) -

On first inspection, Jarden notes Abacus Storage King’s 1H26 result was slightly softer than expected at the earnings line.

Funds from operations came in at 3.12c versus 3.4c for Jarden and 3.3c consensus, with established portfolio RevPAM growth of 1.5% considered weak relative to portfolio quality, while occupancy eased to 90.5% and WACR to 5.42%.

FY26 distribution guidance was maintained at 6.2c, in line with both Jarden and consensus expectations.

Jarden highlights potential investor focus on funding costs and internalisation progress, amid shifting rate expectations and sector M&A activity.

Overweight. Target $1.65.

This report was published on February 16, 2026.

Target price is $1.65 Current Price is $1.56 Difference: $0.09

If ASK meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $1.58, suggesting upside of 1.0%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.5, implying annual growth of -70.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.0.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.8, implying annual growth of 4.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources