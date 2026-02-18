Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Gold

Technicals | 10:30 AM

Tony Sycamore, Market Analyst, IG shares his technical views on the Nasdaq, ASX200, gold and crude oil.

By Tony Sycamore

Earlier today, Tony Sycamore, Market Analyst, IG updated his views and thoughts on financial markets, including the technical analysis updates below.

First Up, Nasdaq100

In early February, the Nasdaq 100 fell to a low of 24,455—its lowest level in two and a half months. This decline followed the formation of a potential double top, a “loss of momentum” weekly candle, as well as on signs of divergence between the three key US indices.

While the rebound into last week’s high of 25,382 eased short-term downside risks, the index really needs a sustained break above the 26,150/200 resistance area to reignite its upside prospects.

Until then, allow for the correction in the Nasdaq 100 to play out further. This should see the Nasdaq 100 test its 200-day moving average at 23,910, a level that coincides closely with the November 21st low of 23,854. A sustained break below the 23,910/23,854 support zone would open the way for a deeper decline towards 23,000.

Nasdaq – daily chart

ASX200

Last Monday’s rebound from the support zone just below 8700 (that included the 200-day moving average at 8692.3 and the year to date low at 8675.6) saw the ASX200 retest the 9115.2 record high on Thursday – in line with our expectations.

Following its intraday rejection from this level, we moved back to a neutral bias, with a sustained break of the 9105/15 double top needed to open the way for the ASX200 to make further gains towards 9400/9500.

Crude Oil

WTI Crude Oil finished lower overnight at US$62.30 (-0.83%), on reports that US-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva reached a “general agreement on some guiding principles”.

While a meaningful breakthrough would ease geopolitical tensions and potentially boost Iranian oil supply, we remain sceptical that this outcome will be achieved in the short term.

Technically, crude oil remains firmly within the US$55–$66/bbl trading range that has defined the past six months.

A sustained break above the top of the range would require further escalation headlines, while further signs of de-escalation will likely see a return to the middle of the range US$60.00ish.

Gold

Gold finished lower at US$4880 (-2.23%), on reports that US-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva reached a “general agreement on some guiding principles, thereby removing some of the geopolitical risk premium built into the gold price.

After the recent “flash crash” in precious metals, open interest and speculative positioning have been significantly reduced to very neutral levels, leaving the market less vulnerable to sharp swings but also limiting immediate upside momentum without fresh catalysts.

Technically we favour a retest of the US$4402 “flash crash” low before a retest of the US$5600/oz high.

Gold – daily chart

Technical limitations

