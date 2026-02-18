Webull Launches Webull Connect, a Next-Gen Platform for Australian Financial Advisers

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

Webull Connect is designed to provide Australian financial advisers access to multi-currency Australian, U.S. and Hong Kong markets from a single platform, enabling trade execution and portfolio management across multiple accounts.

The launch marks Webull’s entry into the Australian wealth management segment.

Webull’s high-tech, low-fee platform supports such advisers wishing to grow their margins while maintaining competitive pricing for their underlying clients.

SYDNEY, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd ("Webull Australia"), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), the owner of the Webull trading platform, has today announced the launch of Webull Connect, a high-tech portfolio management and execution platform designed for the needs of Australian financial advisers.

With the launch of Webull Connect, Australian financial advisers now have access to a modern, digital-first platform that streamlines the management of multiple client accounts, including a centralised dashboard with visibility across portfolios, positions, and cash balances, designed to reduce complexity and achieve greater control over portfolio management.

The platform offers access to a range of international markets, including Australian, US and Hong Kong-listed equities, ETFs, and options, as well as 24/5 extended market hours to US markets, enabling advisers to act on global market movements throughout the Australian business day.

"International market access is the real differentiator," said Rob Talevski, CEO of Webull Australia. "Client demand for global diversification is growing, and we strive to make it easy for advisers to deliver that. Combined with an intuitive, digital-first platform, backed by the global infrastructure of a Nasdaq-listed company, we’re introducing real competition to a market that we feel has been underserved for too long."

The platform allows advisers to submit orders for a single instrument across multiple accounts, offering in-house execution, settlement and clearing while reducing manual work and minimising the risk of errors. Built-in FX functionality enables seamless trading across international markets, with clients able to hold and convert between AUD, USD, and HKD within the platform.

As an ASX market participant, Webull can facilitate bulk portfolio transfers of client holdings, making it simple for advisers to transition existing portfolios onto the platform.

Webull Connect is now available to Australian financial advisers and dealer groups. To connect with the Webull team, contact Jason.sivyer@webull-au.com.

About Webull Australia

Webull Securities (Australia) Pty. Ltd. is a leading financial services provider, holding an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL 536980) and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (‘ASIC’). As a trading participant of both the Australian Securities Exchange (‘ASX’) and Cboe Australia (‘Cboe’), and a principal member of the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association, Webull strives to ensure the highest standards of service and security. Learn more at Webull.com.au.

About Webull

Webull?Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates?Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages,?Webull?offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.?Webull serves more than 25 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through?Webull’s trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more athttps://www.webullcorp.com/

Media contact:

Cognito for Webull

webull@cognitomedia.com

