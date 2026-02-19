ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 98.450 14.16% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.850 -34.40%
IPH – IPH LIMITED 3.810 12.72% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 27.040 -12.80%
KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.690 10.10% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.150 -9.86%
SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 23.340 9.89% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.040 -9.33%
RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.900 9.02% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.330 -7.14%
NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.120 8.70% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 4.520 -5.64%
BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.170 6.92% WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED 84.240 -5.62%
DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.560 6.67% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.030 -4.86%
CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.710 6.26% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.900 -4.82%
UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.910 6.20% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.060 -4.76%
NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 26.880 6.04% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 22.480 -4.62%
STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.000 5.58% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.950 -4.41%
PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 13.230 5.50% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.730 -4.16%
XYZ – BLOCK INC 75.990 5.35% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 29.820 -3.96%
CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 14.120 5.06% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.160 -3.66%
TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 24.690 5.06% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.430 -3.38%
PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 129.160 5.01% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.310 -3.32%
CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.990 4.99% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.460 -3.16%
NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.770 4.72% SGP – STOCKLAND 5.030 -2.90%
WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 27.100 4.47% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.550 -2.65%

