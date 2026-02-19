ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|98.450
|14.16%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.850
|-34.40%
|IPH – IPH LIMITED
|3.810
|12.72%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|27.040
|-12.80%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.690
|10.10%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|10.150
|-9.86%
|SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|23.340
|9.89%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|2.040
|-9.33%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|2.900
|9.02%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|5.330
|-7.14%
|NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.120
|8.70%
|MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
|4.520
|-5.64%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|4.170
|6.92%
|WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED
|84.240
|-5.62%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|2.560
|6.67%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|8.030
|-4.86%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|11.710
|6.26%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|7.900
|-4.82%
|UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.910
|6.20%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.060
|-4.76%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|26.880
|6.04%
|CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP
|22.480
|-4.62%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.000
|5.58%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|1.950
|-4.41%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|13.230
|5.50%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.730
|-4.16%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|75.990
|5.35%
|GMG – GOODMAN GROUP
|29.820
|-3.96%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|14.120
|5.06%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.160
|-3.66%
|TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
|24.690
|5.06%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|1.430
|-3.38%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|129.160
|5.01%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.310
|-3.32%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|7.990
|4.99%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.460
|-3.16%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.770
|4.72%
|SGP – STOCKLAND
|5.030
|-2.90%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|27.100
|4.47%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.550
|-2.65%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On