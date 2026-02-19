BHP Crowns Itself The Asset Savvy Copper King

Commodities | 10:01 AM

BHP Group's first half copper earnings exceeded those of iron ore for the first time, with a much lauded silver deal as unexpected bonus.

  • BHP’s copper earnings exceed iron ore for the first time
  • First half dividend significantly above forecasts
  • Silver streaming deal the highlight
  • Could a gold streaming deal be next?

By Greg Peel

Copper is projected to remain in structural deficit for the decade ahead

