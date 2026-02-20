ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.430 14.24% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 17.530 -13.94% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.330 10.00% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.110 -13.52% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.550 8.15% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 9.650 -11.79% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 21.480 7.08% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.080 -10.54% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.300 5.53% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 0.920 -8.46% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 13.950 5.44% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.620 -6.36% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 6.540 5.31% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.690 -6.12% APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED 5.770 4.72% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 51.250 -5.25% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 17.640 4.50% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 167.600 -4.91% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.330 3.84% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.360 -4.90% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 5.870 3.71% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.060 -4.76% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.650 3.52% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.620 -4.74% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.330 3.43% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 20.600 -4.63% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.075 3.37% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 48.000 -4.63% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 38.620 2.99% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.180 -4.57% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.735 2.97% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.410 -4.37% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 7.540 2.86% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.805 -4.24% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 4.850 2.75% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 18.710 -4.05% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.260 2.73% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.190 -3.95% TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED 14.240 2.59% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.660 -3.92%

