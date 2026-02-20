Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 20, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

ACL AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $2.20

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ACL)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Australian Clinical Labs posted first half results that missed Canaccord Genuity's forecasts. The broker suspects the miss, and the downgrade to FY26 guidance, primarily relate to marginal share losses.

Underlying EBIT guidance has been downgraded by -3.5%, further exacerbated by additional operating expenditure stemming from the FWC review of gender undervaluation.

The pathology demand environment is not strong enough to allow the company's operating model and strategy to be differentiated from listed competitors and drive a re-rating, in the broker's opinion.

Rating is downgraded to Hold from Buy. Target is reduced to $2.40 from $3.85.

This report was published on February 17, 2026.

Target price is $2.40 Current Price is $2.20 Difference: $0.2

If ACL meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 17.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.55%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.94.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 18.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.22.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

ASK ABACUS STORAGE KING

REITs - Overnight Price: $1.51

Jarden rates ((ASK)) as Downgrade to Overweight from Buy (2) -

After further analysis of Abacus Storage King's interim results, Jarden lowers its target to $1.60 from $1.65 and maintains an Overweight rating.

A summary of the broker's initial research follows.

On first inspection, Jarden notes Abacus Storage King' 1H26 result was slightly softer than expected at the earnings line.

Funds from operations came in at 3.12c versus 3.4c for Jarden and 3.3c consensus, with established portfolio RevPAM growth of 1.5% considered weak relative to portfolio quality, while occupancy eased to 90.5% and WACR to 5.42%.

FY26 distribution guidance was maintained at 6.2c, in line with both Jarden and consensus expectations.

Jarden highlights potential investor focus on funding costs and internalisation progress, amid shifting rate expectations and sector M&A activity.

This report was published on February 17, 2026.

Target price is $1.60 Current Price is $1.51 Difference: $0.09

If ASK meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $1.58, suggesting upside of 4.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 6.20 cents and EPS of 6.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.11%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.23. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.5, implying annual growth of -70.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.2.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 6.30 cents and EPS of 6.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.17%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.88. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.8, implying annual growth of 4.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

COV CLEO DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.59

Petra Capital rates ((COV)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital highlights Cleo Diagnostics’ selection of Nasdaq-listed Bio-Techne as manufacturer for its ovarian cancer test kits and the choice of Bio-Techne’s Ella platform as a key de-risking milestone.

The broker notes the platform's automated, multiplex capability and sub-90-minute turnaround as commercially attractive for pathology labs. Recent regulatory CE-IVD marking for diagnostic device compliance is also expected to support regulatory pathways.

Management expects a binding agreement later this quarter to enable analytical validation and pivotal trial sample testing ahead of an FDA 510(k) submission.

Buy. Target $1.26.

This report was published on February 18, 2026.

Target price is $1.26 Current Price is $0.59 Difference: $0.67

If COV meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 114% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY27:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents.

