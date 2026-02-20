Next Week At A Glance – 23-27 Feb 2026

Weekly Reports | 12:08 PM

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian finance:

-The ASX200 hit a 52-week high on Thursday as energy, materials, communication services and financials, which include index heavyweights like BHP Group ((BHP)), Telstra Group ((TLS)) and the big banks, delivered a suite of better-than-expected results and dividend treats for investors.

-While the old faithful ‘value’ stocks have proved to be an investor’s bonanza, reporting season has continued to be characterised as volatile and a “take no prisoners” approach to an earnings or guidance miss.

-Given the proverbial minefield of reactions, some investors are probably rejoicing this February reporting season, while quality, growth investors are still licking their wounds, despite information technology rallying almost 6% this week. Thank you, TechnologyOne ((TNE)), for the positive AGM update.

-The Australian market was softer on Friday.

-From a macro perspective, general uncertainty remains elevated, with US-Iran tensions reportedly picking up and US private credit company Blue Owl sparking concerns around more ‘cockroaches’ lurking in the opaque private credit markets. Obvious questions are also being raised about the opaque ‘private equity’ markets, where SaaS valuations have de-rated alongside the brutal sell-off in SaaS listed stocks.

-Next week the important Australian January CPI print is announced on Wednesday, providing more input for the RBA chattering classes to espouse their views on where the cash rate is heading in 2026.

-Judging from some of the consumer discretionary retailers’ results, it isn’t a bed of roses in retail land as Australians struggle with the high cost of living and one rate hike under their belts. The market is pricing in a 20% probability (5bp) of a 25bp hike at the RBA’s March meeting, rising to an 85% probability (around 22bp) for the May meeting.

-To keep track on February results, check out the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor with daily updates on the beats, misses and in line results here https://fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

The team at FNArena wishes everyone a great weekend

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Contact Energy ((CEN)) is looking to raise NZ$525m to fund its renewable energy program

-Santana Minerals ((SMI)) is set to launch a $120m equity raising

-Affinity Equity Partners is upsizing the debt facilities for Luma Imaging by $150m

-Macquarie Asset Management ((MQG)) is reported as having completed the exclusive due diligence period on Qube Holdings ((QUB))

-Botanix Pharmaceuticals ((BOT)) launched a capital raising for $30m at a -45.5% discount to the last traded share price

-Trek Metals ((TKM)) launched a $12m placement at 15c per share, a discount of -9.1% to the last close

-The US Administration is pushing AVZ Minerals to sell its Congo lithium stake to a US firm

-A contract worker has died post an incident at Rio Tinto’s ((RIO))

-Generation Development Group ((GDG)) considers a takeover of Ironbark Asset Management

-Morgan Stanley Infrastructure has hired Rothschild for around $1bn sale of StraitNZ

-L1 Capital ((L1G)) is seeking a 19.9% stake in tin explorer Elementos ((ELT))

-KKR-owned John Laing has acquired a 49.9% stake in Melbourne Convention Centre

-Affinda raises $25m with backing from Paul Little with the valuation rising to $220m

-Kapstream targets $300m via an ASX listed trust as an alternative to bank hybrids

-Transgrid wants consumers to cover $1.1bn-$1.5bn transmission cost blowout

-EQT Partners is looking for a dual listing IPO for NZ$2.5bn Metlifecare

-Bain Capital can divest its stake in Virgin Australia ((VGN)) from March 16 after interim results

-The Living Company and Invesco are competing to acquire Lincoln Place retirement business

-Private health insurance premiums are set to rise 4.4% from April

-Permira plans I-Med IPO and is seeking an extra bank for the syndicate

-WCM Global Growth ((WQG)) begins an $80m equity raising

-CommBank ((CBA)) to sponsor the Brisbane Olympics in a $200m-plus deal

-MA Financial ((MAF)) and CMBI launch $850m leverage buyout credit fund

-HMC Capital ((HMC)) is looking for operators of Healthscope sites amidst pushback on not-for-profit plan

-Pay.com.au plans $800m April IPO

-Atlassian freezes global hiring post AI-driven stock price sell off

-Carbon Revolution is delisting from Nasdaq after and EV slowdown impacts on its value

-ASIC has identified 44 groups using lead generators in an investigation linked to the collapse of Shield Master Trust and related firms

-La Trobe is seeking $1bn-plus for IPO

-Wilson Group is seeking options for eleven self-storage units its owns or leases in Melbourne

-Ellerston Group is reported as buying Winnings Appliances

-Sharon AI continues to seek an ASX IPO with its prospectus expected in March

-Goldman Sachs will sell Seek’s ((SEK)) $2.3bn stake in Employment Hero

-CARe Automotive’s Jim Vais and Norman Moss acquire MotorOne Autobody’s 20 smash repair shops

-CC Capital tests buyers for Insignia’s ((IFL)) non-core assets amid pending acquisition approval

-Rio Tinto ((RIO)) moves forward with planned assets sale of up to US$10bn post failed Glencore talks

-Blackstone has commenced the search for investment banks for its $1bn sale of Nucleus Networks

-Energy Bay is seeking to raise between $150m-$500m from an institutional investor

-Marimaca Copper ((MC2)) has launched a US$300m equity raising

-SGH Ltd ((SGH)) has raised BlueScope Steel ((BSL)) offer to $15bn as a “best and final” bid

-CSL ((CSL)) has entered a licensing agreement with Eli Lilly for clazakizumab

-Superloop ((SLC)) acquires Lynham Networks for -$165m

-Macquarie Group ((MQG)) is developing a debt restructuring plan for Bingo’s lenders

-Barrenjoey doubling profits a boon for Magellan Group ((MFG))

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

For a calendar of upcoming events, see FNArena’s Corporate Calendar:

https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

-For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

