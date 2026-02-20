Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 20 February 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM

Our top ten news from 12 February 2026 to 19 February 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 13-02-2026

Friday 13 February 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 12-02-2026

Thursday 12 February 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – AI Fears Overwhelm REA’s Operational Resilience

Thursday 12 February 2026

Brokers agree a slight consensus miss for REA Group’s first half result does not justify such weak market reaction, pointing to market concerns around AI’s potential to disrupt online portal operators

4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 16-02-2026

Monday 16 February 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

5 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 13-02-26

Monday 16 February 2026

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

6 – Rudi Interviewed: February Is Less About Earnings

Thursday 12 February 2026

Transcript of Pre-February results interview by Livewire Markets

7 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 17-02-2026

Tuesday 17 February 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

8 – A Healthy Correction Underway

Thursday 12 February 2026

Yesterday’s Champions are today’s punching bags and vice versa. Stephen Auth, Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer, Equities at Federated Hermes explains why and why this process isn’t over yet

9 – Uranium Week: Yellow Cake Raises US$110m

Tuesday 17 February 2026

As volatility eased the U308 spot priced moved higher while Yellow Cake Plc’s capital raising exceeded expectations and it remains an “opportunistic buyer”

10 – The Short Report – 12 Feb 2026

Thursday 12 February 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

