Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 20 February 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

Our top ten news from 12 February 2026 to 19 February 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

Friday 13 February 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 12-02-2026 Thursday 12 February 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – AI Fears Overwhelm REA’s Operational Resilience Thursday 12 February 2026 Brokers agree a slight consensus miss for REA Group’s first half result does not justify such weak market reaction, pointing to market concerns around AI’s potential to disrupt online portal operators

4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 16-02-2026 Monday 16 February 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

5 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 13-02-26 Monday 16 February 2026 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

6 – Rudi Interviewed: February Is Less About Earnings Thursday 12 February 2026 Transcript of Pre-February results interview by Livewire Markets

7 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 17-02-2026 Tuesday 17 February 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

8 – A Healthy Correction Underway Thursday 12 February 2026 Yesterday’s Champions are today’s punching bags and vice versa. Stephen Auth, Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer, Equities at Federated Hermes explains why and why this process isn’t over yet

9 – Uranium Week: Yellow Cake Raises US$110m Tuesday 17 February 2026 As volatility eased the U308 spot priced moved higher while Yellow Cake Plc’s capital raising exceeded expectations and it remains an “opportunistic buyer”

10 – The Short Report – 12 Feb 2026 Thursday 12 February 2026 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms