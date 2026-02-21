The Market In Numbers – 21 Feb 2026

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 21 Feb 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
NZ50 13308.520 0.84% -0.85% -1.77% -1.77% 5.60%
All Ordinaries 9303.20 1.80% 1.51% 3.11% 3.11% 6.04%
S&P ASX 200 9081.40 1.84% 2.39% 4.21% 4.21% 6.31%
S&P ASX 300 9017.50 1.85% 2.14% 3.86% 3.86% 6.41%
Communication Services 1686.40 3.26% -1.39% -3.12% -3.12% -8.99%
Consumer Discretionary 3820.50 -1.15% -3.44% -4.32% -4.32% -7.78%
Consumer Staples 11917.40 -1.00% 1.08% 2.58% 2.58% -1.66%
Energy 9562.70 4.88% 2.56% 14.31% 14.31% 10.23%
Financials 10081.60 2.76% 9.97% 7.98% 7.98% 5.80%
Health Care 30298.40 3.07% -12.09% -10.33% -10.33% -27.17%
Industrials 8569.80 3.12% 2.06% 1.71% 1.71% 3.02%
Info Technology 1741.10 6.55% -11.18% -19.17% -19.17% -39.98%
Materials 23592.80 0.67% 1.45% 11.70% 11.70% 48.77%
Real Estate 3758.70 -0.23% -2.23% -5.23% -5.23% -3.59%
Utilities 10234.60 1.04% 5.31% 5.97% 5.97% 11.96%
A-REITs 1730.30 -0.39% -2.27% -5.23% -5.23% -3.38%
All Technology Index 2767.30 5.10% -11.48% -18.52% -18.52% -31.57%
Banks 4532.00 2.68% 14.23% 11.40% 11.40% 12.66%
Gold Index 20337.10 0.14% -2.67% 8.91% 8.91% 75.97%
Metals & Mining 8113.10 0.86% 1.13% 11.64% 11.64% 55.40%

The World

Index 21 Feb 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
FTSE100 10686.89 2.30% 4.53% 7.51% 7.51% 21.98%
DAX30 25260.69 1.39% 2.94% 3.15% 3.15% 5.65%
Hang Seng 26413.35 -0.58% -3.56% 2.16% 2.16% 9.73%
Nikkei 225 56825.70 -0.20% 6.57% 12.88% 12.88% 40.35%
NZ50 13308.520 0.84% -0.85% -1.77% -1.77% 5.60%
DJIA 49625.97 0.25% 1.50% 2.60% 2.60% 12.54%
S&P500 6909.51 1.07% -0.43% 0.19% 0.19% 11.35%
Nasdaq Comp 22886.07 1.51% -2.45% -2.28% -2.28% 12.35%

Metals & Minerals

Index 21 Feb 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
Gold (oz) 5018.04 1.53% -7.52% 14.40% 14.40% 51.96%
Silver (oz) 78.22 4.16% -32.99% 0.38% 0.38% 116.05%
Copper (lb) 5.7615 -0.17% -7.89% 1.40% 1.40% 13.07%
Aluminium (lb) 1.3938 -0.81% -4.91% 4.21% 4.21% 18.20%
Nickel (lb) 7.5597 -5.94% -8.32% 0.96% 0.96% 10.86%
Zinc (lb) 1.5159 -0.81% -2.65% 8.78% 8.78% 20.07%
Uranium (lb) weekly 88.50 2.91% 0.57% 7.93% 7.93% 12.52%
Iron Ore (t) 99.61 -0.76% -5.82% -7.02% -7.02% 5.42%

Energy

Index 21 Feb 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
West Texas Crude 66.64 5.90% 1.96% 16.06% 16.06% 1.71%
Brent Crude 71.91 6.45% 3.47% 18.18% 18.18% 7.65%




The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

