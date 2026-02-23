ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.565 15.07% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.960 -17.51%
REH – REECE LIMITED 15.880 13.92% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.380 -17.39%
ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.000 10.50% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.790 -14.40%
CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.820 8.83% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.430 -13.83%
KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 6.330 8.76% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 5.610 -10.95%
GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 19.040 8.61% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.295 -10.61%
PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.310 8.59% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 115.300 -8.86%
RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.880 8.20% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.330 -8.01%
REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.930 7.61% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 9.610 -7.86%
CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.930 6.93% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 4.250 -7.21%
SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.810 6.84% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 7.870 -7.08%
BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.385 6.54% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 91.490 -6.16%
GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 13.830 6.38% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.380 -6.01%
EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.750 5.87% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.420 -5.97%
GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 7.240 5.39% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.955 -5.91%
CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 14.000 5.26% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 15.690 -5.82%
RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 8.900 5.08% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 3.090 -5.79%
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.940 5.03% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 3.320 -5.68%
MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 53.800 4.98% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 21.000 -5.58%
NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 175.840 4.92% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 4.700 -5.43%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-02-26

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-02-2026

2:01 PM - Australia
3
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 23-02-2026

1:25 PM - Weekly Reports
4
Mineral Supply Chains Are Re-Rating ASX Miners

11:00 AM - Commodities
5
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 20-02-26

10:30 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 13-02-2026

Feb 13 2026 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 11-02-2026

Feb 11 2026 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 06-02-2026

Feb 06 2026 - Australia
4
The Overnight Report: Nasdaq Down, Dow Up

Feb 05 2026 - Daily Market Reports
5
The Overnight Report: Sell Software, Buy Gold

Feb 04 2026 - Daily Market Reports
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 12-02-2026

Feb 12 2026 - Australia