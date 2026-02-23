ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.565 15.07% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.960 -17.51% REH – REECE LIMITED 15.880 13.92% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.380 -17.39% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.000 10.50% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.790 -14.40% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.820 8.83% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.430 -13.83% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 6.330 8.76% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 5.610 -10.95% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 19.040 8.61% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.295 -10.61% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.310 8.59% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 115.300 -8.86% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.880 8.20% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.330 -8.01% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.930 7.61% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 9.610 -7.86% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.930 6.93% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 4.250 -7.21% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.810 6.84% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 7.870 -7.08% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.385 6.54% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 91.490 -6.16% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 13.830 6.38% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.380 -6.01% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.750 5.87% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.420 -5.97% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 7.240 5.39% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.955 -5.91% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 14.000 5.26% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 15.690 -5.82% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 8.900 5.08% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 3.090 -5.79% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.940 5.03% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 3.320 -5.68% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 53.800 4.98% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 21.000 -5.58% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 175.840 4.92% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 4.700 -5.43%

