Australian Motoring Service Adds Support for Apple’s Roadside Assistance via Satellite through Infobip

PR NewsWire | Feb 23 2026

Off-grid communication brings enhanced safety and reliability to drivers with iPhone 14 or later

SYDNEY, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Global cloud communication platform Infobip supports Apple’s Roadside Assistance via satellite feature through Australian Motoring Service (AMS).* The groundbreaking technology enables drivers with iPhone 14 or later to request help and text with AMS — even in areas without cellular coverage — marking a significant advancement in automotive safety and customer service in Australia.

According to the Australian Government, many parts of Australia’s regional and remote areas have no or poor mobile reception, which can make roadside assistance challenging.

By leveraging Apple’s Roadside Assistance via satellite on Infobip’s Cloud Contact Center solution, AMS provides critical support to stranded motorists in remote locations, including isolated highways, national parks, and mountainous regions.

Rebecca Stenhouse, Chief Executive Officer at AMS, said: "At AMS, our priority is ensuring the safety and security of drivers across Australia. With Apple’s Roadside Assistance via satellite and Infobip, we can take a leap forward in fulfilling that mission. We’re at the forefront of roadside assistance and will continue working to protect our drivers."

Harsha Solanki, VP & General Manager of Asia-Pacific at Infobip, said: "This integration demonstrates how innovation can overcome geographical barriers and increase driver safety when it matters most. By combining our robust messaging infrastructure with Apple’s Roadside Assistance via satellite feature, we’re giving AMS customers unparalleled peace of mind, no matter where their journeys take them."

Key features of Roadside Assistance via satellite include:

Alternative connectivity: This feature maintains communication when terrestrial networks fail or are unavailable, ensuring connection during disasters. Precise location sharing: Roadside Assistance via satellite enables precise location sharing, which is crucial for roadside assistance providers who need to quickly and accurately pinpoint the location of individuals in distress. Text communication: This feature allows essential messages between users and roadside assistance providers.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip’s technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to over 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic and Izabel Jelenic.

*Apple’s satellite features were designed for use in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky. Performance may be impacted by obstructions such as trees or surrounding buildings. Roadside Assistance is only available to vehicles located on or near a public road. Off-road recovery is not provided.

