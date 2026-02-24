ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-02-26

Daily Market Reports | Feb 24 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|1.730
|10.54%
|ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED
|21.360
|-13.06%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.815
|8.68%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|4.910
|-12.48%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|1.870
|8.09%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|2.940
|-11.71%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|4.720
|8.01%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.280
|-9.89%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.720
|7.92%
|PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|4.410
|-9.63%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|4.170
|7.75%
|DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED.
|7.150
|-8.22%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|4.280
|7.00%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|7.380
|-7.29%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|57.290
|6.49%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|12.920
|-6.98%
|DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
|5.430
|6.47%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.275
|-6.78%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|32.430
|5.91%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|7.350
|-6.61%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|3.050
|5.54%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.600
|-6.43%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|3.260
|4.82%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|4.100
|-6.39%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|16.640
|4.79%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|5.380
|-6.27%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|6.110
|4.44%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|108.150
|-6.20%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|5.140
|4.26%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.905
|-6.16%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|8.350
|3.86%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|9.030
|-6.04%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.900
|3.81%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.590
|-6.02%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.560
|3.70%
|IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
|2.260
|-5.83%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|2.000
|3.63%
|ABG – ABACUS GROUP
|1.055
|-5.80%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|6.890
|3.45%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|4.900
|-5.59%
