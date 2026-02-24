Potech Recognised as Strong Performer in Gartner® Voice of the Customer for EASM

PR NewsWire | Feb 24 2026

SYDNEY, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Potech is proud to announce its recognition as a Strong Performer in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer" for External Attack Surface Management (EASM).



Darkivore by Potech Recognised As Strong Performer in Gartner VoC Quadrant for EASM Platforms

This distinction is based entirely on verified customer feedback and reflects how organisations are using Potech’s Darkivore platform to identify, prioritise and reduce external cyber exposure in real-world environments.

As Australian enterprises and critical infrastructure operators continue to expand cloud adoption, digital services and third-party integrations, maintaining visibility over internet-facing assets has become essential. External Attack Surface Management is increasingly recognised as a foundational capability within modern exposure and resilience strategies, enabling organisations to detect unknown assets, exposed services and misconfigurations before they can be exploited.

Bassam Khoreich, Country Manager for Potech Australia, emphasised the local significance of the recognition.

"Australian organisations are under increasing pressure from regulators, boards and customers to demonstrate measurable control over cyber risk. Being recognised in the Gartner Voice of the Customer reflects the tangible outcomes our clients are achieving with Darkivore. It reinforces our commitment to supporting Australian organisations with exposure management capabilities aligned to local regulatory and data sovereignty requirements."

This recognition further reinforces Potech’s commitment to data sovereignty and alignment with local regulatory frameworks, ensuring exposure management capabilities support compliance obligations while keeping sensitive data protected within jurisdiction.

Rachelle Balesh, Group Director | Business & Channel Development at Potech, said the recognition validates the platform’s strategic direction.

"External Attack Surface Management has become a foundational component of modern exposure management strategies. This recognition confirms that organisations are not only adopting Darkivore but deriving measurable operational value from it. Our focus remains on delivering continuous visibility, high-confidence risk prioritisation and practical security outcomes."

This milestone further strengthens Potech’s position as a trusted cybersecurity partner supporting Australian organisations in navigating an evolving threat and regulatory landscape.

About Potech

Potech is a global leader in Information & Technology and cybersecurity solutions, offering innovative services and products that help organizations safeguard their digital assets. The group operates across multiple regions, including Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and Australia, serving clients across diverse industries including government agencies, telecommunications, energy, financial firms, academic & healthcare institutions.

For more information, visit www.potech.global

