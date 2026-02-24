Woodside Shares Readying to Target $38

Technicals | 10:30 AM

Michael Gable of Fairmont Equities believes Woodside Energy shares are due a major upswing.

By Michael Gable

Although the past week was a good one for our market, everything has once again been overshadowed by Trump’s loss at the Supreme Court and the imposition of a 10% increase (no, actually, make that 15%) in tariffs.

One would hope that we have seen this movie before and we know how it ends. However, price action in the past few days is just a continuation of the rotation that we have been observing for a while now.

The NASDAQ was down overnight, but gold, base metals, and oil have been heading higher in the past week. The headlines of “buying opportunities” in Aussie tech which seemed to be all over the place a week ago has already faded from view along with their share prices.

Our advice to our readers has not changed and that is we should avoid the temptation of these tech stocks for now and stay focused on being overweight hard assets.

Having said that, the local banks are showing some good signs of recovering, we had some charting analysis these past few weeks on some of those, and that along with our resources, should see the Australian share market hold up well compared to the US.

Today, we offer a technical view on Woodside Energy ((WDS)).

WDS – Michael Gable – 24 Feb 2026

We looked at the WDS chart on 30 December when it was trading at $23.08 and noted that “we expect WDS to now head back towards the top of the range near $27 where we can then reassess for the possibility of a major breakout.”

Now that it has rallied to the top of that range, we can see that it is starting to break out to higher levels.

This means that WDS is a buy here and we expect a significant rally higher.

There will be some resistance near $30 and then we expect it to go on to retest the recent peaks near $38.

Initial stops can be considered back near $25.50.

Content included in this article is not by association the view of FNArena (see our disclaimer).



