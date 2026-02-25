ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-02-26

Daily Market Reports | Feb 25 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.050
|23.53%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|19.270
|-11.08%
|AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.995
|19.88%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|1.845
|-8.21%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|6.260
|16.36%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|1.740
|-6.95%
|ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED
|24.360
|14.04%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.345
|-5.48%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.300
|13.23%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|30.680
|-5.40%
|WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
|35.630
|12.97%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|15.880
|-4.57%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.390
|12.62%
|DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
|5.190
|-4.42%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|47.740
|11.05%
|CNU – CHORUS LIMITED
|7.860
|-3.79%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.250
|10.54%
|CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED
|9.800
|-3.26%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|8.100
|9.76%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|12.850
|-3.24%
|IRE – IRESS LIMITED
|7.420
|9.60%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|27.750
|-3.18%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.750
|9.38%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|0.950
|-3.06%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.985
|9.37%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|6.340
|-2.91%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|17.030
|7.92%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|133.320
|-2.76%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|6.590
|7.86%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|35.530
|-2.74%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.160
|7.69%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.935
|-2.60%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|7.280
|7.69%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|3.180
|-2.45%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|116.230
|7.47%
|SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED
|2.060
|-2.37%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|13.870
|7.35%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|24.130
|-2.35%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.295
|7.27%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.815
|-2.31%
