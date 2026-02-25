ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-02-26

Daily Market Reports | Feb 25 2026

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.050 23.53% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 19.270 -11.08% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 0.995 19.88% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.845 -8.21% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 6.260 16.36% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 1.740 -6.95% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 24.360 14.04% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.345 -5.48% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.300 13.23% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 30.680 -5.40% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 35.630 12.97% REH – REECE LIMITED 15.880 -4.57% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.390 12.62% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 5.190 -4.42% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 47.740 11.05% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.860 -3.79% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.250 10.54% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 9.800 -3.26% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.100 9.76% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 12.850 -3.24% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 7.420 9.60% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 27.750 -3.18% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.750 9.38% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 0.950 -3.06% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.985 9.37% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.340 -2.91% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 17.030 7.92% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 133.320 -2.76% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 6.590 7.86% RMD – RESMED INC 35.530 -2.74% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.160 7.69% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.935 -2.60% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 7.280 7.69% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.180 -2.45% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 116.230 7.47% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 2.060 -2.37% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 13.870 7.35% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 24.130 -2.35% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.295 7.27% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.815 -2.31%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms