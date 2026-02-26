ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-02-26

Daily Market Reports | Feb 26 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
|1.165
|17.09%
|WOR – WORLEY LIMITED
|11.710
|-10.20%
|RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED
|2.850
|15.85%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.095
|-9.52%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|5.140
|13.72%
|QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
|9.670
|-9.20%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|9.120
|12.59%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.815
|-8.56%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|2.030
|11.54%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|5.640
|-8.44%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|10.200
|10.87%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|12.760
|-8.00%
|RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
|42.120
|10.35%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.570
|-6.88%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|4.680
|10.12%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|2.190
|-6.41%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|127.600
|10.09%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|6.910
|-5.08%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|2.550
|9.91%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.930
|-4.46%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.690
|9.32%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|2.640
|-4.35%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.690
|8.85%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.600
|-4.26%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|82.300
|8.63%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|13.360
|-4.23%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|15.250
|8.39%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|5.810
|-3.97%
|PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED
|18.580
|8.34%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.250
|-3.85%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|5.250
|8.25%
|VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.150
|-3.67%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|20.840
|8.15%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.600
|-3.36%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|19.400
|7.78%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|34.510
|-3.33%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.140
|7.69%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|11.040
|-3.24%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|4.940
|7.63%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.905
|-3.21%
