ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-02-26

Daily Market Reports | Feb 26 2026

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.165 17.09% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 11.710 -10.20% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.850 15.85% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.095 -9.52% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.140 13.72% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 9.670 -9.20% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 9.120 12.59% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.815 -8.56% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.030 11.54% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 5.640 -8.44% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.200 10.87% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 12.760 -8.00% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 42.120 10.35% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.570 -6.88% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.680 10.12% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.190 -6.41% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 127.600 10.09% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.910 -5.08% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 2.550 9.91% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.930 -4.46% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.690 9.32% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.640 -4.35% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.690 8.85% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.600 -4.26% XRO – XERO LIMITED 82.300 8.63% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 13.360 -4.23% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 15.250 8.39% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 5.810 -3.97% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 18.580 8.34% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.250 -3.85% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 5.250 8.25% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.150 -3.67% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 20.840 8.15% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.600 -3.36% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 19.400 7.78% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 34.510 -3.33% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.140 7.69% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.040 -3.24% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 4.940 7.63% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.905 -3.21%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms