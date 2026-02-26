Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 26, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

IMB INTELLIGENT MONITORING GROUP LIMITED

Commercial Services & Supplies - Overnight Price: $0.56

Canaccord Genuity rates ((IMB)) as Buy (1) -

Intelligent Monitoring's 1H26 earnings (EBITDA) of $19m rose 21% on the prior year but missed Canaccord Genuity's forecast of $23m and consensus at $22m, reflecting a temporary slowdown in New Zealand.

New Zealand earnings fell -47% to $2.9m due to delayed commercial work, though the broker notes January run-rate earnings recovered to $5m on a six-month basis.

FY26 earnings guidance of $43-$47m was reiterated.

Operating cash flow (OCF) improved to $7.4m from $0.5m in Q1, and free cash flow (FCF) turned positive at $1.4m.

Completion of the material earnings-accretive acquisition Bluesky has been delayed to May 2026.

Canaccord lowers its target price to $1.05 from $1.10 and maintains a Buy rating.

This report was published on February 25, 2026.

Target price is $1.05 Current Price is $0.56 Difference: $0.495

If IMB meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 89% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.10.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.94.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

IPG IPD GROUP LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $5.01

Moelis rates ((IPG)) as Buy (1) -

IPD Group delivered a return to organic growth at the top line in the first half and in the year to date trading is showing positive momentum, Moelis observes.

No quantitative guidance for FY26 was provided. A contribution is still to come from the recently acquired Platinum Cables business.

Estimates for FY26-28 EPS are upgraded slightly and a Buy rating is retained. The broker notes the undemanding 14.4x FY27 PE. Target rises to $5.22.

This report was published on February 24, 2026.

Target price is $5.22 Current Price is $5.01 Difference: $0.21

If IPG meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 14.30 cents and EPS of 29.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.85%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.16.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 16.10 cents and EPS of 32.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.21%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.51.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

LOV LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED

Retailing - Overnight Price: $25.09

Jarden rates ((LOV)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden cuts its target price for Lovisa Holdings to $30.00 from $40.90 following a "mixed" 1H26 result. Overweight rating maintained.

Headline profit came in around -14% below consensus, though the comparison is distorted by Jewells' losses of around -$11m, explain the analysts.

Earnings (EBITDA) ex-Jewells still grew around 20% year-on-year, points out the broker. Like-for-like sales rose 2% in 1H26 and 1.6% in early 2H26, below the analysts' expectations.

A&NZ sales per store fell around -8% year-on-year, which is seen as concerning amid rising competition.

The gross margin of 82.9% was ahead of consensus and is viewed as sustainable, with sourcing tailwinds partly offset by FX headwinds.

This report was published on February 19, 2026.

Target price is $30.00 Current Price is $25.09 Difference: $4.91

If LOV meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $32.14, suggesting upside of 28.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 92.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.21. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 85.0, implying annual growth of 8.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 76.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 29.5.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 108.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.19. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 106.5, implying annual growth of 25.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 96.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

