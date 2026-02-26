Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series: The Most Intuitive Galaxy AI Phone Yet

PR NewsWire | 5:00 AM

With powerful hardware working together with an industry-leading camera system and intuitive AI experiences, everyday tasks have never been easier and faster

SYDNEY, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the Galaxy S26 series, powered by the most intuitive, proactive and adaptive Galaxy AI experiences yet, and designed to simplify the tasks people do on their phones every day. From managing plans and finding information to capturing and refining content, Galaxy S26 reduces the effort and number of steps required to get things done. As Samsung’s third-generation AI phones, Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra handle complex tasks in the background, allowing users to focus on results rather than how the technology works.

The Galaxy S26 series was engineered with Samsung’s most advanced capabilities working together as one: incredible performance, an industry-leading camera system and Galaxy AI. This provides a strong foundation that gives Galaxy S26 users the confidence to depend on their phone throughout the day.

Building on Samsung’s decades of innovation in display technology, Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces the Galaxy’s first built-in Privacy Display for mobile phones to unlock a new class of display experiences and reinforce Samsung’s commitment to privacy at a pixel level. Galaxy S26 Ultra also delivers a customised chipset and upgraded thermal management that enable faster and more powerful AI – all wrapped up in the slimmest Ultra yet. Together, these choices allow the Galaxy S26 series to deliver the most powerful Galaxy experience yet.

"We believe AI should be something people can depend on every day, designed to work consistently for everyone and without the need for expertise," said TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. "With the Galaxy S26 series, we focused on making AI feel effortless, working quietly in the background so people can focus on what matters."

Powerful Performance Designed Around Everyday Use

Engineered for all-day performance, the Galaxy S26 series is built on the most powerful hardware ever on a Galaxy S series. Across the line-up, the Galaxy S26 series is engineered for AI performance, power efficiency and thermal management, ensuring demanding tasks run smoothly and consistently, so users can rely on their device when it matters.

On Galaxy S26 Ultra, a customised mobile processor – Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy[1] – delivers the best performance ever in its class with significant gains across CPU, GPU, and NPU to support faster, smoother experiences that keep up throughout the day.

A CPU performance increase[2] means Galaxy S26 Ultra responds more quickly and handle complex workloads intelligently, even when multiple tasks are running at once. An improvement in NPU performance powers always-on Galaxy AI features that run seamlessly, allowing users to move between tasks without lag or interruption. A boost in GPU performance delivers richer visuals and more fluid gameplay.

To sustain this level of performance, Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces a redesigned Vapour Chamber with thermal interface material positioned along the sides of the processor, allowing heat to spread more efficiently across a larger surface area. This improves[3] heat dissipation to keep the device cool and consistent, even during demanding activities such as gaming, multitasking and video capture. To support all-day use[4], Galaxy S26 Ultra also brings Super-Fast Charging 3.0, allowing for a faster charge.[5]

Embedded into the processor, Samsung’s proprietary technologies enhance visual performance. ProScaler[6] improves image scaling so photos and videos appear richer and clearer at a glance by sharpening text and fine detail while smoothing textures. Additionally, Samsung’s mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe) delivers more subtle and lifelike colours thanks to image processing.Taken together, these advancements deliver dependable all-day performance, making every action feel effortless.

Galaxy’s Industry-Leading Camera System

The Galaxy S26 series brings the same focus on intuitive interaction to creativity and productivity, delivered through the best Galaxy camera system. With an approach that integrates capturing stunning photos and videos, editing and sharing into a single, seamless experience, creativity feels more natural and accessible even without professional tools or technical knowledge.

On Galaxy S26 Ultra, wider camera apertures[7] allow more light to reach the sensor, delivering clearer photos with richer details in low-light conditions, even when zoomed in. Enhanced Nightography Video[8] keeps footage clearer and more vibrant even in dim scenes, whether capturing concerts indoors or recording moments around a campfire after sunset. Video capture is further enhanced with upgraded Super Steady[9] capabilities, which add a horizontal lock option for greater stability and to make consistent framing easier to achieve, even with bumpy trails or fast-paced activities. Galaxy S26 Ultra is the first Galaxy device to support APV, a new professional-grade video codec designed to deliver efficient compression for high-quality production workflows. Developed with advanced creators in mind, it can help maintain high video quality even through repeated edits.[10] Improvements to the AI ISP[11] now extend to the selfie camera, capturing more natural skin tones and finer detail in mixed lighting.

Editing photos and videos is just as easy and straightforward, with AI-powered tools built into familiar workflows so users can make changes quickly and unlock their creativity without design expertise. With the upgraded Photo Assist[12] suite, users can simply describe what they want to change in their own words. Changing the scene from day to night is just a matter of asking. It can also add to images and restore missing parts of objects like a bite taken out of a cake. Personal details, such as a spill on clothing, can also be cleaned up with Galaxy AI’s new ability to change outfits in photos. Edits can now be made continuously, reviewed step by step, and easily adjusted or undone along the way, helping to make the process feel fluid rather than final.

Creative Studio[13] builds on this simplicity by bringing creation and customisation into one integrated space, making it easier to act on ideas when inspiration strikes. Starting from a sketch, photo or prompt, users can quickly turn ideas into polished visuals – from stickers and invitations to personalised wallpapers – and refine or share them without switching tools or interrupting creative flow.

The Galaxy S26 series also simplifies frequent visual tasks with AI-powered tools like the Document Scan, which removes distortions and distractions such as creases or fingers to deliver clean scans instantly. Multiple images can be organised automatically into a single PDF, making it easy to digitise receipts, forms or notes.

An Intuitive Galaxy AI Experience

The Galaxy S26 series is designed to make frequently used experiences feel straightforward and user-friendly, with Galaxy AI reducing the steps between intent and action. It works more proactively and seamlessly on the user’s behalf based on context, surfacing the right support at the right moment and automating tasks with minimal manual input. As the technology fades and handles tasks in the background, users can focus on the results.

With Now Nudge[14], timely and relevant suggestions help users stay in the flow without being distracted. If a friend asks for photos from a recent trip, Galaxy S26 automatically suggests photos from the Gallery, removing the need to search through albums or switch between apps. When receiving a message about a meeting, Galaxy S26 can recognise context from a conversation, integrating the Calendar and Gallery apps to provide relevant recommendations.

On the Galaxy S26 series, Now Brief[15] has become more proactive and personalised[16]. It surfaces timely reminders for important events – from reservations to travel, based on personal context, helping users stay organised throughout the day.

Searching for information is also easier than ever. Circle to Search with Google[17] on the Galaxy S26 series has been upgraded with enhanced multi-object recognition, so users can now explore more deeply on multiple parts of an image at once. If users spot a look they love, the feature also identifies everything from the jacket to the shoes, all in one search.

Galaxy S26 series features an upgraded Bixby[18] as a conversational device agent, making it more intuitive and easier than ever to interact with Galaxy devices. Users can navigate their devices and adjust settings using natural language, without the need for exact terminology or commands. Alongside Bixby, Galaxy S26 series integrates a choice of agents, including Gemini and Perplexity. Once set up, tasks can be completed with a single button press or voice prompt. Galaxy S26 can also handle multi-step tasks in the background, streamlining the process on the user’s behalf. For example, with Gemini, booking a taxi[19] can be as simple as asking, reviewing the details and tapping confirm. These agents support tasks such as searching, and carrying out complex tasks seamlessly across apps through natural interaction.

Together, these proactive, personalised and adaptive experiences lay the foundation for more agentic AI experiences — setting the stage for Galaxy devices to become trusted companions that understand and anticipate user needs.

Layers of Protection in the Age of AI

As mobile experiences become more personalised thanks to AI, protecting user privacy becomes even more critical. Samsung builds added protection into the Galaxy S26, keeping personal data safe while giving users a clear sense of how their information is used.

Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces privacy at the pixel level with the Galaxy’s first built-in Privacy Display[20], a breakthrough in display technology that fundamentally changes how privacy can be protected on a phone. Designed for everyday situations like transit, cafés and shared environments, Privacy Display goes beyond anything previously available on Galaxy devices – hardware and software working as one to protect privacy without compromising the viewing experience.

By controlling how pixels disperse light, the display keeps content clear, bright and comfortable for the user in everyday use, while limiting what others can see. Unlike traditional stick-on privacy films, Galaxy’s integrated Privacy Display preserves full viewing quality from all directions when off, and limits visibility for others from side viewing angles when activated, even when switching between portrait and landscape orientation.

Users can customise when it turns on – such as when entering PINs, patterns and passwords or opening selected apps – and adjust privacy levels depending on the situation. Partial Screen Privacy intelligently limits visibility for notification pop-ups, while Maximum Privacy Protection further obscures side views for added discretion, all with minimal impact on power or usability.

The Galaxy S26 series also brings smarter software safeguards that work quietly in the background. AI-powered Call Screening[21] identifies unknown callers and summarises intent, making it easier to safely manage calls. Privacy Alerts use machine learning to proactively notify users in real time when apps with device admin privileges unnecessarily attempt to access sensitive data, such as precise location, call logs or contacts. These alerts help users quickly understand when apps are seeking deeper access, so they can manage permissions with greater clarity and control.

Private Album, built into Gallery, lets users easily hide selected photos and videos without creating a separate folder or signing into a Samsung Account. To stay ahead of emerging threats, Galaxy S26 also extends Samsung’s innovation in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) to critical system processes, including software verification and firmware protection, strengthening device integrity for the future.

New updates to Knox Matrix strengthens protection across connected Galaxy devices, adding PQC-enabled end-to-end encryption for direct transfers like eSIM migrations and clearer visibility into firmware update status across the ecosystem through Security Status of Your Devices.

These experiences are supported by Samsung Knox, the security platform that helps protect Galaxy devices. For on-device Galaxy AI, Personal Data Engine (PDE) enables context-aware, personalised AI experiences. To keep this process safe, Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) encrypts each app’s data, while Knox Vault[22] adds a physical layer of protection that isolates sensitive data inside its own hardware. Together, with settings that let users choose how AI features operate, Galaxy S26 combines hardware and software to deliver a comprehensive, system-wide approach designed to help keep personal data protected.

These updates build on Galaxy’s existing security and privacy portfolio which includes Auto Blocker, Theft Protection, Private Sharing, Secure Wi-Fi and more. These layers of protection are designed to give users greater transparency, choice and control through Samsung’s continued mobile security innovation in the age of AI. And with seven years of security updates, Galaxy S26 helps keep these layers resilient over time – supporting longer, more confident use well into the years ahead.

Galaxy S26’s ease of use continues even when the phone is out of reach. The new Galaxy Buds4 series is a natural companion to Galaxy S26, extending everyday experiences beyond the phone while delivering rich and immersive hi-fi sound. When Galaxy S26 is paired with Galaxy Buds4, interactions can continue naturally in moments when using hands isn’t practical. Users can activate AI agents[23] with their voices, manage calls through simple Head Gestures[24] on Buds4 Pro, and stay connected without breaking their flow.

Availability

Pre-order for Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26+ and S26 will be available starting from February 26 and general availability will be available March 11 in Australia. The Galaxy S26 series features a unified design language across all models, with shared colour options including Cobalt Violet, White, Black and Sky Blue[25] alongside the Samsung.com/au exclusive[26] Pink Gold and Silver Shadow.

For added peace of mind, Samsung Care+[27] offers a device and mobile refresh program.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

Galaxy S26 Series Specifications

Galaxy S26 Ultra Display??? 6.9-inch* QHD+? Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display?? 120Hz?adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz)??? Vision booster? *Measured diagonally, Galaxy S26 Ultra‘s screen size is 6.9-inch in the full rectangle and 6.7-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.?? Dimensions & Weight??? 78.1 X 163.6 X 7.9mm, 214g * Weight may vary by country or region. Camera??? 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera F1.9 ??? 200 MP Wide Camera 2x Optical Quality Zoom, OIS F1.4 ??? 50MP Telephoto Camera 10x Optical Quality Zoom, 5x Optical Zoom, F2.9 ?? 10MP Telephoto Camera? 3x Optical Zoom, F2.4 ?? 12MP Front Camera F2.2 * Optical quality zoom is enabled by the Adaptive Pixel sensor. 3x and 5x distances are optical zoom. 2x and 10x distances are optical quality zoom. AP Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Memory?& Storage?? 16GB + 1TB 12 + 512GB?? 12 + 256GB?? *Storage options and availability may vary by carrier, country or region. Actual Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software.?? *Memory option may vary by market.?? Battery??? 5,000 mAh??? *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,855mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.?? ** Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, the number of times charged, and many other factors. Charging*??? Wired charging*: Super -Fast Charging 3.0 ** ? Super Fast Wireless Charging ***?? Wireless PowerShare****?? *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC PD .?? **Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables.?? ***Wireless charging compatible with WPC.?? ****Limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z TriFold, S25 FE, Z Fold7, Z Flip7, S25 series, S24 FE, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, S24 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, S23 series, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE and Note5. Only available with certain Samsung Galaxy wearables such as Galaxy Buds3 Pro, Buds3, Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch8 Classic, Watch8, Watch Ultra, Watch7, Watch6, Watch6 Classic, Watch5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices or some Samsung wearables. During PowerShare, it may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment.?? OS??? Android 16 One UI 8.5 Network and Connectivity??? ?5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 7***, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 6.0 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.?? **Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.?? ***Wi-Fi 7 network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 7 router. Water Resistance??? IP68??? *Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. No ingress of dust; complete protection against contact (dust-tight). Water and dust resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear.

Galaxy S26 Galaxy S26+ Display?? 6.3-inch FHD+*? 6.7-inch QHD+?*? Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display??? 120Hz?adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz)??? Vision booster? *Measured diagonally, Galaxy S26’s screen size is 6.3-inch in the full rectangle and 6.1-inch with accounting for the rounded corners, Galaxy S26+‘s screen size is 6.7-inch in the full rectangle and 6.5-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.?? Dimensions & Weight??? 71.7 x 149.6 x 7.2mm, 167g? (Sub6) ? 75.8 x 158.4 x 7.3mm, 190g?? (mmWave/Sub6) * Weight may vary by country or region. AP Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, Exynos 2600 * Type of AP may vary by device and market. Camera??? 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2 ??? 50 MP Wide Camera 2x Optical Quality Zoom, F1.8 ??? 10MP Telephoto Camera 3x Optical Zoom, F2.4 ??? 12MP Front Camera F2.2 * Optical quality zoom is enabled by the Adaptive Pixel sensor. 3x distance is optical zoom. 2x distance is optical quality zoom. Memory & Storage??? 12 + 512GB?? 12 + 256GB?? 12 + 512GB?? 12 + 256GB?? *Storage options and availability may vary by carrier, country or region. Actual Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software.?? *Memory option may vary by market.?? Battery??? 4,300 mAh??? 4,900 mAh??? *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,175mAh for Galaxy S26 and 4,755mAh for 26+. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.?? Charging??? Fast Wired Charging* Fast Wireless Charging 2.0**?? Wireless PowerShare***?? Fast Wired charging* Super Fast Wireless Charging*?? Wireless PowerShare*** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC PD .?? Power Adapter and data cable sold separately. Using the original Samsung 45W Power Adapter and data cable is recommended for Galaxy S25+ and the original Samsung 25W Power Adapter and data cable recommended for Galaxy S25.?? **Wireless charging compatible with WPC.?? ***Limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z TriFold, S25 FE, Z Fold7, Z Flip7, S25 series, S24 FE, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, S24 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, S23 series, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE and Note5. Only available with certain Samsung Galaxy wearables such as Galaxy Buds3 Pro, Buds3, Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch8 Classic, Watch8, Watch Ultra, Watch7, Watch6, Watch6 Classic, Watch5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices or some Samsung wearables. During PowerShare, it may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment.?? OS??? Android 16 One UI 8.5? Network and Connectivity??? 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 7***, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 5.4? 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 7***, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 6.0 *5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations. Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.?? **Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier.?? *** Wi-Fi 7 network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 7 router. Water Resistance??? IP68??? *Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. No ingress of dust; complete protection against contact (dust-tight). Water and dust resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear.

*Specifications may vary by market. *All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

[1] Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. [2] AP performance improvements shown compared to Galaxy S25 Ultra. Actual performance will depend on user environment, conditions and pre-installed software and applications. [3] Vapor Chamber performance improvements shown compared to Galaxy S25 Ultra. Actual performance will depend on user environment, conditions and pre-installed software and applications. [4] Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, the number of times charged and many other factors. [5] Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 4,855 mAh for Galaxy S26 Ultra. [6] ProScaler feature is supported on Galaxy S26+ and S26 Ultra models. Image quality can be enhanced up to QHD+, depending on the screen resolution setting of the device. [7] 47% more light on 200MP Wide camera and 37% on 50MP Telephoto (5x Optical Zoom) camera on Galaxy S26 Ultra. Brightness improvements shown are compared to Galaxy S25 Ultra. [8] Results may vary depending on light condition and/or shooting conditions including multiple subjects, being out of focus or moving subjects. [9] Super Steady results may vary depending on editing method and/or shooting conditions. [10] Playback, editing and export performance may vary depending on shooting conditions, device settings, and compatible software. Actual results may vary. [11] Availability may vary by country, region, language device model, OS/One UI version. Actual results may vary. [12] Photo Assist may require a network connection and Samsung Account login. Service availability may vary by country, language or device model. Photo Assist may result in a resized photo. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed. [13] Creative Studio feature requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Service availability may vary by country, language or device model. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed. Sticker sets only compatible with Samsung Keyboard and can only be shared via Quick Share feature with other Galaxy devices that have One UI 5.0 or later installed and Quick Share app version 13.8.50.x or later. [14] Now Nudge feature requires a Samsung Account login. Available functions and features may vary by country, region and language. Text message prompts available with certain third party messaging apps including Samsung Messages, Google Messages, Google Chat, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business, KakaoTalk, LINE, Signal, Instagram (DM), Tango, NTT Docomo Messages, KDDI Messages. Share photos in Now Nudge works by analysing available image content. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. [15] Now Brief feature requires Samsung Account login. Service availability may vary by country, language, device model, apps. Some features may require a network connection. The description of photos provided by moments may not align with the user’s intent. Notifications must be switched on to be used as the recalled data. Recalled data available from supported app notifications, Messages, Gmail and Samsung Wallet and data collected from Gmail is only applicable if the user consents to Personal Data Intelligent’s Gmail read permission. Recalled data for reservation details only available from reservation confirmation messages. [16] Compared to previous models. [17] Circle to Search is a trademark of Google LLC. Results for illustrative purposes only. Available on select devices and internet connection required. Works on compatible apps and surfaces. Result may vary depending on visual matches. Check responses for accuracy. [18] Bixby service availability requires Samsung Account login and data connection. Available functions and features may vary by country, region, and language. Bixby only recognises certain accents and dialects of English (UK), English (US), English (India), French (France), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Japanese (Japan), Korean (South Korea), Mandarin Chinese (China), Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Spain), and Spanish (Latin America). Other supported languages may be added in the future. Not all accents, dialects, and expressions may be recognised, and actual performance may vary depending on pronunciation, voice level, and the surrounding environment. Use of Bixby may be limited in certain situations such as when recording media (Video/Game/Voice), during calls, Maximum Power Saving mode, Emergency mode and Samsung Kids. Service availability may vary by country/service provider/language/device model/OS version. Bixby controls selected apps, other apps to be supported. To control SmartThings enabled devices with Bixby, first connect the devices to the SmartThings app. For more information, visit the SmartThings website (www.samsung.com/smartthings). [19] Availability may vary by country, region, language device model, OS/One UI version. [20] Privacy Display feature controls the screen’s viewing angle to limit peripheral vision. Some changes in image quality may occur outside the viewing angle. When activated, some information may still be visible to others depending on the viewing environment, such as angle or brightness. Caution is advised when exposing sensitive information. Available for specific apps once they are manually enabled in Settings. Use of screen protectors may impact the performance of the feature and may not be suitable for users with vision or accessibility requirements. [21] Call Screening feature for Call Assist may vary by country, region and language. Feature may need to be manually activated in select regions. [22] Samsung Knox Vault availability may vary by model including but not limited to Galaxy S Series, Galaxy A Series, Galaxy Tab S Series and more. [23] AI features require compatible Samsung Galaxy phone. [24] Default is set as off. User can turn on Head Gestures through the Galaxy Wearable app. [25] Colour availability may vary depending on country or carrier. [26] Exclusively available on Samsung.com.au/ [27] Terms and conditions apply. Samsung Care+ coverage, service type and promotion details may vary by country/region and deductible (service fee) may apply. To be eligible for Samsung Care+ promotion benefit, registration may be required. For detailed Samsung Care+ information, please visit https://www.samsung.com/samsung-care-plus/.

