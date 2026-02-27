ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change XYZ – BLOCK INC 94.150 27.83% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.870 -30.01% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.190 10.79% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.010 -9.33% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.155 10.71% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.760 -9.00% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 18.980 10.09% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.240 -7.44% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.750 9.05% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 20.560 -7.35% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.980 5.29% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.740 -6.27% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.420 5.23% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.705 -6.06% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.980 5.15% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.550 -5.98% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 14.720 5.14% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.915 -5.67% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 26.520 4.74% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 4.660 -5.67% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.555 4.71% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 2.780 -4.14% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 14.980 4.68% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.635 -3.82% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 26.070 4.57% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.350 -3.69% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.290 4.45% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.790 -3.62% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.070 4.39% IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.620 -3.47% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 5.860 3.90% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.840 -3.40% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 25.340 3.77% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.875 -3.31% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 166.390 3.63% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 10.050 -3.27% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 7.050 3.52% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 13.880 -3.21% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.910 3.52% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 11.340 -3.16%

