ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|94.150
|27.83%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.870
|-30.01%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.190
|10.79%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|10.010
|-9.33%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.155
|10.71%
|HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.760
|-9.00%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|18.980
|10.09%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.240
|-7.44%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.750
|9.05%
|COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED
|20.560
|-7.35%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.980
|5.29%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.740
|-6.27%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.420
|5.23%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.705
|-6.06%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.980
|5.15%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.550
|-5.98%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|14.720
|5.14%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|1.915
|-5.67%
|CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED
|26.520
|4.74%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|4.660
|-5.67%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.555
|4.71%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|2.780
|-4.14%
|PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED
|14.980
|4.68%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.635
|-3.82%
|TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
|26.070
|4.57%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|2.350
|-3.69%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.290
|4.45%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|8.790
|-3.62%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.070
|4.39%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|8.620
|-3.47%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|5.860
|3.90%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|2.840
|-3.40%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|25.340
|3.77%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.875
|-3.31%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|166.390
|3.63%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|10.050
|-3.27%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|7.050
|3.52%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|13.880
|-3.21%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.910
|3.52%
|WOR – WORLEY LIMITED
|11.340
|-3.16%
