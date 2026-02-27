Australia’s Most Recommended Real Estate Professionals Unveiled at 2026 RateMyAgent Awards

PR NewsWire | 11:02 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — RateMyAgent, Australia’s leading review and ratings platform, has officially announced the winners of the 2026 Agent of the Year Awards. This year’s winners represent the elite echelon of the property industry, with the nominee pool accounting for a staggering $85.8 billion in total sale value over the 2025 calendar year.

Now in its eleventh year, the awards are the only industry honors determined by verified customer feedback rather than just sales volume. The 2026 results were fueled by over 140,000 verified reviews received on the platform over 2025. The 2026 winners were calculated using a rigorous process independently reviewed by global accounting firm RSM to ensure total transparency and fairness.

2026 National Award Highlights:

The gala event, held at Melbourne’s Glasshouse and hosted by Andrew Gill, brought together the country’s elite property professionals, featuring keynote insights from RateMyAgent CEO Jim Crisera and Domain Sales Director Damien Brooks.

"These awards aren’t about who has the biggest marketing budget; they are about who provides the best experience for Australian homeowners," said RateMyAgent CEO Jim Crisera. "By focusing on verified feedback, we empower consumers to move forward with confidence, knowing they are working with a trusted expert in their local market."

With the 2026 property market facing unique shifts in interest rates and supply, the role of a trusted local expert has never been more critical. This year’s winners represent the top 1% of the industry who have consistently raised the bar for service excellence.

View the full list of National, State, and Territory winners here: https://resources.ratemyagent.com/au-awards-2026-winners

About RateMyAgent & Renowned:

RateMyAgent (ASX: RMY) helps homeowners select trusted real estate professionals. Operating in the United States of America, Australia and New Zealand, RateMyAgent continues to lead the global market in championing agents that are dedicated to exceptional client service.

RateMyAgent is the consumer-facing platform of the Renowned brand. Renowned is the real estate industry’s first fully integrated Local Expert Marketing (LEM) solution. Renowned turns verified reviews, past performance, listings, and hyperlocal insights into content that wins trust and builds agent reputation across the digital channels that matter most.

Renowned is used by over 350,000 agents and over 11,000 real estate offices worldwide.

For more information, please visit ratemyagent.com.au or renowned.com/au

Follow RateMyAgent on FacebookInstagram, and LinkedIn.

 

