HungryPanda Welcomes Students Back to School for the 2026 Academic Year

PR NewsWire | Feb 27 2026

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

SYDNEY, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As students return for the 2026 Back-to-School season, HungryPanda, an Asian food delivery platform serving communities across Australia, continues to support campus life with curated restaurant selections tailored to student communities.

For many students, food is more than just a meal—it is part of daily routine, comfort, and culture. HungryPanda offers regional favourites such as bubble tea, hotpot, dumplings, spring rolls and a broad range of Asian grocery essentials, providing convenient access to the flavours students enjoy.

"Returning to school can be an adjustment, particularly for International students studying away from home," said Kitty Lu, HungryPandas Director of Public Affairs. "We are proud to support students by offering easy access to familiar cuisines that help make everyday campus life more convenient."

HungryPanda partners with over 45,000 merchants nationwide, connecting students and local communities to a diverse selection of Asian restaurants, grocery stores, and specialty food providers. The platform serves over 3.5 million users across Australia.

In addition to restaurant delivery, HungryPanda supports thousands of local merchants, helping small and medium-sized businesses reach a growing, digitally engaged customer base. As demand for Asian cuisine continues to grow across Australia, the companys expanding network provides broader menu options in major cities and university hubs.

As the academic year begins, HungryPanda remains committed to serving Australias diverse student population—bringing communities together through everyday food experiences.

For more information or to download the app, visit hungrypanda.co.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
The Market In Numbers – 28 Feb 2026

9:09 AM - Australia
2
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-02-26

Feb 27 2026 - Daily Market Reports
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 27-02-2026

Feb 27 2026 - Australia
4
Next Week At A Glance – 27 Feb – 6 March 2026

Feb 27 2026 - Weekly Reports
5
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 27 February 2026

Feb 27 2026 - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 13-02-2026

Feb 13 2026 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 11-02-2026

Feb 11 2026 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 06-02-2026

Feb 06 2026 - Australia
4
The Overnight Report: US, Iran Tensions Rise

Feb 20 2026 - Daily Market Reports
5
The Overnight Report: Nasdaq Down, Dow Up

Feb 05 2026 - Daily Market Reports
6
The Overnight Report: Sell Software, Buy Gold

Feb 04 2026 - Daily Market Reports