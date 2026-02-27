Spiring Energy Launches a New Energy Model for Australian Homes — Beyond Batteries, Toward a Zero Bill Lifestyle

PR NewsWire | Feb 27 2026

CHATSWOOD, Australia, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As energy prices remain volatile and solar adoption accelerates across Australia, households are increasingly seeking more predictable and structured energy outcomes. Spiring Energy today announced the launch of a new managed home energy model designed to help eligible homeowners systematically offset their annual electricity usage charges through coordinated technology, defined energy entitlements, and intelligent management.

Positioned as an integrated home energy solution, Spiring Energy combines battery hardware, professional installation expertise, and co-ordinated energy management within a single structured plan. Rather than operating solely as a VPP provider or a hardware supplier, the company aligns technology, optimisation software, and market participation to deliver solutions tailored to each household’s energy consumption profile and solar capacity.

Backed by a team with extensive experience across battery storage, installation, and virtual power plant operations, Spiring applies AI-driven optimization technology to enhance battery performance and coordinate community-based energy participation. As the Spiring network expands, participating households may share in the broader system value generated through coordinated energy participation. This integrated approach enables both defined plan entitlements and participation in shared network value.

Available until March 15, Spiring Energy’s limited-time ‘Spiring Zero Bills Plan‘ includes a 10 kW / 50 kWh battery system starting from $4,999 (subject to eligibility and plan participation conditions). Depending on the selected tier, households receive annual energy usage credits ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 kWh, structured to offset electricity usage charges over a 12-month period. Daily supply charges and other retailer-imposed fees continue to apply. As the coordinated network expands, participating households may also benefit from additional shared network value, which may further reduce remaining charges over time as part of the pathway toward a zero bill lifestyle.

From March 15, Spiring Energy will introduce 14 kWh and 28 kWh system options, providing flexible configurations to meet diverse household needs and evolving policy conditions across Australia.

By integrating hardware deployment, intelligent optimization, and structured energy entitlements within a single framework, Spiring Energy is redefining how households engage with energy — building a more controlled, resilient, and forward-looking path toward a zero bill lifestyle. The company is currently onboarding eligible Australian homeowners with existing solar systems who meet participation criteria.

