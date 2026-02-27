Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 27 February 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM
Our top ten news from 19 February 2026 to 26 February 2026 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 19-02-2026
Thursday 19 February 2026
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 20-02-2026
Friday 20 February 2026
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
3 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 24-02-2026
Tuesday 24 February 2026
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
4 – ASIC Watch: Financial Reporting Overhaul Targets Unlisted Asset Opacity
Wednesday 25 February 2026
ASIC is modernising financial reporting rules through Regulatory Guide 43 updates while pursuing $2.2m in penalties against large unlisted companies for late financial report lodgments, signaling reliable disclosure as a 2026 enforcement pillar
5 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 20-02-26
Monday 23 February 2026
Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes
6 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-02-2026
Monday 23 February 2026
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
7 – Uranium Week: Burgeoning SuperCycle
Tuesday 24 February 2026
Recent price signals in the U308 spot market underscore the volatility and upside risks to prices against a growing future supply deficit
8 – Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 23-Feb-2026
Tuesday 24 February 2026
Weekly update of Listed Investment Companies (LICs) & Listed Investment Trusts (LITs) on the ASX
9 – Mineral Supply Chains Are Re-Rating ASX Miners
Monday 23 February 2026
Investors are witnessing a definitive split between two types of miners: those still riding the volatile tail of the commodity cycle and those becoming indispensable strategic assets
10 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 20 February 2026
Friday 20 February 2026
Our top ten news stories from 12 February 2026 to 19 February 2026