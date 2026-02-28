The Market In Numbers – 28 Feb 2026

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 28 Feb 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13722.970 3.11% 2.23% 1.29% 1.29% 8.89% All Ordinaries 9435.60 1.42% 2.95% 4.58% 4.58% 7.55% S&P ASX 200 9198.60 1.29% 3.72% 5.56% 5.56% 7.68% S&P ASX 300 9137.60 1.33% 3.50% 5.24% 5.24% 7.83% Communication Services 1713.70 1.62% 0.20% -1.55% -1.55% -7.52% Consumer Discretionary 3693.80 -3.32% -6.65% -7.49% -7.49% -10.84% Consumer Staples 12511.60 4.99% 6.12% 7.69% 7.69% 3.24% Energy 9591.60 0.30% 2.87% 14.66% 14.66% 10.56% Financials 9957.60 -1.23% 8.62% 6.65% 6.65% 4.50% Health Care 29856.80 -1.46% -13.37% -11.64% -11.64% -28.23% Industrials 8632.40 0.73% 2.81% 2.46% 2.46% 3.77% Info Technology 1781.20 2.30% -9.14% -17.31% -17.31% -38.60% Materials 25341.50 7.41% 8.97% 19.98% 19.98% 59.80% Real Estate 3690.60 -1.81% -4.00% -6.95% -6.95% -5.34% Utilities 10122.30 -1.10% 4.15% 4.81% 4.81% 10.73% A-REITs 1700.20 -1.74% -3.97% -6.88% -6.88% -5.06% All Technology Index 2850.20 3.00% -8.83% -16.08% -16.08% -29.52% Banks 4478.70 -1.18% 12.88% 10.09% 10.09% 11.34% Gold Index 21876.20 7.57% 4.70% 17.15% 17.15% 89.28% Metals & Mining 8771.80 8.12% 9.34% 20.71% 20.71% 68.02%

The World

Index 28 Feb 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 10910.55 2.09% 6.72% 9.76% 9.76% 24.54% DAX30 25284.26 0.09% 3.04% 3.24% 3.24% 5.75% Hang Seng 26630.54 0.82% -2.76% 3.00% 3.00% 10.63% Nikkei 225 58850.27 3.56% 10.37% 16.91% 16.91% 45.35% NZ50 13722.970 3.11% 2.23% 1.29% 1.29% 8.89% DJIA 48977.92 -1.31% 0.17% 1.26% 1.26% 11.07% S&P500 6878.88 -0.44% -0.87% -0.25% -0.25% 10.86% Nasdaq Comp 22668.21 -0.95% -3.38% -3.21% -3.21% 11.28%

Metals & Minerals

Index 28 Feb 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 5214.56 3.92% -3.90% 18.88% 18.88% 57.91% Silver (oz) 88.86 13.61% -23.87% 14.04% 14.04% 145.45% Copper (lb) 6.0345 4.74% -3.52% 6.20% 6.20% 18.43% Aluminium (lb) 1.4284 2.48% -2.54% 6.80% 6.80% 21.13% Nickel (lb) 8.0520 6.51% -2.35% 7.54% 7.54% 18.07% Zinc (lb) 1.5303 0.95% -1.72% 9.81% 9.81% 21.21% Uranium (lb) weekly 89.50 1.13% 1.70% 9.15% 9.15% 13.80% Iron Ore (t) 99.03 -0.58% -6.37% -7.56% -7.56% 4.80%

Energy

Index 28 Feb 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 65.39 -1.88% 0.05% 13.88% 13.88% -0.20% Brent Crude 71.00 -1.27% 2.16% 16.68% 16.68% 6.29%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

