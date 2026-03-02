ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-03-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.780 15.21% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.765 -12.07% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.815 11.01% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.140 -9.68% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.640 10.44% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 61.980 -8.71% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 8.060 8.48% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.750 -8.38% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.390 7.75% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.320 -7.78% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.840 7.58% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.070 -7.59% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 30.240 6.82% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 124.850 -6.97% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.210 6.66% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.350 -6.67% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.860 6.63% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 3.020 -6.50% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 17.670 6.57% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 199.860 -6.38% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 187.220 5.81% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 2.980 -6.29% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.190 5.63% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.390 -6.09% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.770 5.52% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.690 -5.82% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 15.530 5.50% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.825 -5.71% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 2.690 5.49% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 12.170 -5.66% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.900 5.38% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.310 -5.46% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 20.000 5.37% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 9.410 -5.43% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.170 5.34% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.053 -5.36% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 12.040 4.97% XYZ – BLOCK INC 89.160 -5.30% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 31.730 4.79% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.810 -5.29%

