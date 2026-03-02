ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-03-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.780
|15.21%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.765
|-12.07%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.815
|11.01%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.140
|-9.68%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|1.640
|10.44%
|MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|61.980
|-8.71%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|8.060
|8.48%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.750
|-8.38%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.390
|7.75%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.320
|-7.78%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.840
|7.58%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.070
|-7.59%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|30.240
|6.82%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|124.850
|-6.97%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.210
|6.66%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.350
|-6.67%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.860
|6.63%
|WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|3.020
|-6.50%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|17.670
|6.57%
|MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
|199.860
|-6.38%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|187.220
|5.81%
|CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED
|2.980
|-6.29%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|6.190
|5.63%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.390
|-6.09%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|13.770
|5.52%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.690
|-5.82%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|15.530
|5.50%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.825
|-5.71%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|2.690
|5.49%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|12.170
|-5.66%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|4.900
|5.38%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|8.310
|-5.46%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|20.000
|5.37%
|QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
|9.410
|-5.43%
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|2.170
|5.34%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.053
|-5.36%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|12.040
|4.97%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|89.160
|-5.30%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|31.730
|4.79%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|6.810
|-5.29%
