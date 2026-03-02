EcoFlow Launches DELTA 3 Max Plus in Australia: Class-Leading 2kWh Portable Power Station with 3000W Output

PR NewsWire | Mar 02 2026

Anderson-ready portable power station with built-in high-current DC output for direct 4WD and caravan integration

SYDNEY, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — EcoFlow, a leader in portable power and renewable energy solutions, today launches the DELTA 3 Max Plus (2048Wh) in Australia — a high-performance 2kWh portable power station delivering 3000W AC output (6000W surge; 3900W with X-Boost).

Designed specifically for Australian conditions, the DELTA 3 Max Plus is Anderson-ready, featuring a built-in high-current Anderson-style DC output that enables direct connection to 4WDs, caravans and auxiliary battery systems without additional adapters. It bridges home backup, off-grid travel and jobsite power in one robust platform.



EcoFlow DELTA 3 Max Plus(2048Wh)

Industry-Leading Output for Outdoo, Worksite, and Home

Delivering 3000W rated output, the DELTA 3 Max Plus comfortably powers high-demand appliances and tools including:

Electric kettles (1500W)

Lawn mowers (2200W)

Water pumps (1500W)

Electric chainsaws (2000W)

Circular saws (1400W) and drills (1080W)

With X-Boost technology enabling up to 3900W output, the system covers nearly all common household and outdoor equipment — from refrigerators and microwaves to campsite grills and jobsite tools.

Expandable capacity from 2kWh up to 10kWh with compatible Smart Extra Batteries provides scalable energy independence, capable of powering essential home circuits for up to three days depending on usage.

Charge Faster, Anywhere

The DELTA 3 Max Plus supports five versatile charging methods for maximum flexibility:

AC charging (up to 2300W): 0–80% in 47 minutes

Solar charging (up to 1000W): clean renewable input

Alternator charging (up to 1000W): ideal for touring and overlanding

Generator charging (up to 2400W)

Hybrid charging combinations

When paired with the new EcoFlow Alternator Charger Plus 1000, users can add approximately 1kWh in one hour of driving under ideal conditions — up to 10× faster than traditional 12V cigarette lighter charging.

The 3-in-1 Alternator Charger Plus 1000 also functions as:

A battery maintainer

A reverse charging system supporting vehicle battery health

A solar input solution (up to 300W)

It integrates with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for real-time monitoring via the vehicle display.

Smart Output Priority – Power Where It Matters Most

Exclusive to the Plus model, Smart Output Priority technology (via the EcoFlow App on Apple and Android) gives users granular control over energy distribution.

Independent Circuit Control: Manage outputs individually and prioritise essential appliances such as refrigerators, Wi-Fi routers or medical equipment.

Manage outputs individually and prioritise essential appliances such as refrigerators, Wi-Fi routers or medical equipment. Customisable Discharge Strategy: Set battery reserve thresholds to automatically shut down non-essential devices and extend runtime for priority loads.

Set battery reserve thresholds to automatically shut down non-essential devices and extend runtime for priority loads. Smart Overload Protection: If load exceeds 3000W, non-critical circuits are automatically cut first — protecting essential appliances from interruption.

Built for Australian Conditions

The DELTA 3 Max Plus combines EV-grade LFP battery chemistry with advanced Cell-to-Chassis (CTC) structural design, delivering durability, thermal stability and up to 10 years of lifespan.

Key features include:

Anderson-ready high-current DC output for seamless 4WD and caravan integration

10ms UPS switchover for near-instant backup power

=25dB whisper-quiet operation at 600W load

Drop resistance and 95% humidity tolerance

Smart 24/7 cloud-based BMS monitoring SOC, SOH and temperature in real time

AI Mode enables automated charging during off-peak periods and discharging during peak demand to help reduce electricity costs, while Self-Powered Mode stores excess solar energy for later use.

Availability and Pricing

The EcoFlow DELTA 3 Max Plus (2048Wh) is available in Australia with an RRP of AUD $2,999, with the Extra Battery priced at AUD $2,099 and the Alternator Charger Plus 1000 at AUD $749.

Early Bird Price

DELTA 3 Max Plus is available in from 2 Mar via EcoFlow’s official website, Amazon, Ebay and retailers such as Anaconda, offered at an exclusive early-bird price of AUD $2699 during 2 Mar to 9 Apr. Meanwhile, EcoFlow website will introduce a phased early-bird campaign for the DELTA 3 Max Plus dedicated for EcoFlow members.

From 2–8 March, become EcoFlow members to claim the extra bonus . From 9 March to 9 April, all customers can directly enjoy the AUD $2699 early price offer, but without the additional member-exclusive benefits.

Also, between 2 March and 8 April, customers can also access limited-time bundled offers pairing the DELTA 3 Max Plus with Smart Extra Batteries and bonus solar panels in the EcoFlow website, delivering added value for early adopters.

For more pricing details, please access to EcoFlow’s official website, Amazon and Ebay.

About EcoFlow

Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable power to over five million users in more than 140 countries. With headquarters in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow continues to be the FIRST choice in energy – Flexible, Innovative, Robust, Simple, and Thorough.

