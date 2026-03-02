Mayfield Celebrates 80 Years of Australian Design Integrity with the Launch of its Autumn/Winter 2026 Collection

PR NewsWire | Mar 02 2026

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Iconic Australian lighting brand Mayfield marked a significant milestone this week, celebrating eight decades of design heritage at an exclusive launch event held at Melbourne’s Como Hotel. Founded by Adi Felder eighty years ago, the Australian owned and run business used the occasion to honour its legacy while unveiling its Autumn/Winter 2026 collection to leading industry figures.

A selection of Mayfield Lamps from the Autumn/Winter 2026 Lighting Collection

Driven by its guiding brand essence, "Purposefully Crafted," Mayfield has spent 80 years proving that lighting does more than simply illuminate, it fundamentally defines the atmosphere of a space. The brand has built a renowned reputation by bridging the gap between residential comfort and commercial grade durability, providing bespoke, end-to-end decorative solutions for lighting and furniture retailers, boutique hospitality venues and large-scale architectural projects alike.

The highlight of the Como Hotel event was the debut of the new Autumn/Winter 2026 collection. Built around the concept of "Elemental Contrast," the range explores the intentional tension between two distinct design narratives. "Raw Elements" delivers warmth and tactility through honest materials such as ceramic, timber, linen, and stone. In opposition, the "Sculptural Form" series draws heavily from architectural principles, featuring precise geometry, brushed metals, and strong silhouettes that create structure and shadow.

The launch also celebrated Mayfield’s artisanal craftsmanship with its ongoing "lampshade making" collaboration featuring Ink & Spindle Fabrics.

The brand’s enduring legacy and the new collection drew high praise from prominent design and architecture professionals in attendance.

"At Woods Bagot, our design approach relies on creating strong project narratives and authentic, people-centric spaces," said Peter Miglis, Director at Woods Bagot. "Seeing a Melbourne brand like Mayfield celebrate 80 years of design integrity is a testament to their enduring quality. The new ‘Sculptural Form’ collection, with its precise geometry and architectural inspiration, provides exactly the kind of strong silhouettes and commercial grade durability we look for to anchor our large-scale and legacy projects."

Melissa Chen from hotel interior design firm Numi Collective echoed these sentiments regarding hospitality applications: "Our goal in hospitality design is to blend brand storytelling with innovation to craft projects that are emotionally engaging and truly unforgettable. Lighting is central to this, as it defines the entire atmosphere of a space. Mayfield’s new ‘Raw Elements’ collection brings a beautiful, tactile warmth through honest materials like ceramic and linen. Combined with their bespoke customisation capabilities for hotels, they provide us with the exceptional quality and freedom needed to design spaces that reflect a unique story."

The Mayfield Autumn/Winter 2026 collection is now available for order.

About Mayfield

Mayfield is a leading Australian lighting designer and manufacturer. For 80 years, Mayfield has provided purposefully crafted lighting collections and custom solutions for the residential, hospitality and commercial sectors. The company partners with retailers, designers and architects across Australia. Learn more about Mayfield - https://mayfieldlighting.com.au/pages/about

