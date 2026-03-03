ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-03-26

Daily Market Reports | Mar 03 2026

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.310 21.87% 360 – LIFE360 INC 20.360 -17.64% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.100 7.37% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.560 -11.11% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.490 4.85% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.700 -9.09% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.900 4.68% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 114.280 -9.03% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 129.300 3.56% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.565 -9.01% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 29.980 3.17% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.560 -8.79% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.190 3.15% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 13.300 -8.09% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 1.885 3.01% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.320 -7.89% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.865 2.75% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.630 -7.50% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.420 2.28% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 8.880 -7.21% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.700 2.27% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 7.410 -7.03% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.860 2.10% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.290 -6.80% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.940 2.08% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.800 -6.80% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 6.970 1.90% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.715 -6.54% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.054 1.89% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.380 -6.31% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.520 1.88% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.620 -6.22% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.210 1.84% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 56.040 -6.13% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 18.320 1.72% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.800 -6.02% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.810 1.69% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 9.190 -5.89% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.865 1.63% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.510 -5.85%

