ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-03-26

Daily Market Reports | Mar 04 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.605
|8.04%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|6.040
|-10.12%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.960
|4.59%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.040
|-9.33%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.780
|3.82%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.110
|-8.80%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|27.790
|3.31%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|4.380
|-8.56%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|6.530
|2.35%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.740
|-8.42%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|1.980
|2.33%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.290
|-7.94%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|37.740
|2.25%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|12.580
|-7.57%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|80.460
|2.03%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.260
|-7.39%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.055
|1.85%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|8.530
|-7.18%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.300
|1.85%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|9.570
|-7.18%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|2.760
|1.85%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.360
|-7.18%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|16.060
|1.84%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.410
|-7.14%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|8.340
|1.83%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|4.180
|-7.11%
|TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
|25.190
|1.70%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|8.240
|-7.00%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|116.190
|1.67%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|7.570
|-6.89%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|164.250
|1.65%
|UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.040
|-6.84%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|90.770
|1.41%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|2.520
|-6.67%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|19.000
|1.39%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.020
|-6.50%
|SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
|1.915
|1.06%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|171.860
|-6.31%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.050
|0.99%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|4.950
|-6.25%
