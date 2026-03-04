ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-03-26

Daily Market Reports | Mar 04 2026

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.605 8.04% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.040 -10.12% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.960 4.59% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.040 -9.33% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.780 3.82% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.110 -8.80% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 27.790 3.31% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.380 -8.56% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.530 2.35% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.740 -8.42% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 1.980 2.33% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.290 -7.94% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 37.740 2.25% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 12.580 -7.57% XRO – XERO LIMITED 80.460 2.03% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 3.260 -7.39% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.055 1.85% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 8.530 -7.18% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.300 1.85% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.570 -7.18% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.760 1.85% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.360 -7.18% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 16.060 1.84% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 7.410 -7.14% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.340 1.83% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.180 -7.11% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 25.190 1.70% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.240 -7.00% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 116.190 1.67% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 7.570 -6.89% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 164.250 1.65% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.040 -6.84% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 90.770 1.41% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.520 -6.67% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 19.000 1.39% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.020 -6.50% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 1.915 1.06% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 171.860 -6.31% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.050 0.99% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.950 -6.25%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms