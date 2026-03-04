Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 04, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 1:58 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AMA AMI AR1 ARB ASG AUB BC8 CUP CXL EMR EOL IDX (2) INA IOD IRE KCN KLS MGH MMS MND MXI NAN NDO NEC NIC OCL PLY PPS PRN REG REH SKC SYL THL TLX TYR VAU VGL VYS WPR

AMA AMA GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $0.63

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AMA)) as Buy (1) -

AMA Group delivered an interim result that was in line with estimates and guidance has been maintained. Canaccord Genuity observes the result was underpinned by significant improvement in the financial performance of AMA Collison as well as the contribution from the ACM Parts business.

The improvement in AMA Collision offset the expected pullback in Capital SMART as it cycled elevated repair volumes and incentives in the prior corressponding half.

Modest downward revisions are made to EBITDA forecasts but the D&A assumption has been lifted and that will have a more significant impact at the net profit level, the broker points out. Buy rating. Target is reduced to $1.23 from $1.50.

This report was published on February 25, 2026.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 126.00.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.58.

AMI AURELIA METALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.31

Moelis rates ((AMI)) as Buy (1) -

The first half result from Aurelia Metals was largely pre-reported and Moelis makes no material changes to estimates. The broker believes the stock could become one of the "go to" small base metal producers on the ASX.

The stock may be recovering from a material downgrade in the middle of 2025 but the broker assesses the business is in "good health".

Going forward, buoyant metal prices are likely to be sufficient to ensure the company can sustain its balance sheet position and Moelis retains a Buy rating. Target is $0.43.

This report was published on February 27, 2026.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.38.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.96.

AR1 AUSTRAL RESOURCES AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Copper - Overnight Price: $0.10

Shaw and Partners rates ((AR1)) as Buy, High Risk (1) -

Austral Resources has raised $65m at 9cps cornerstoned by the QIC Critical Minerals Fund.

Proceeds will be used to repay the $18m Glencore debt and support a dual-track strategy targeting 50ktpa copper production by late 2027, explains Shaw and Partners.

Austral will now hold $97m in pro-forma cash and become debt-free, highlights the broker.

Management will undertake a two-year refurbishment of the Rocklands concentrator for a mid-2027 restart, including a SAG mill upgrade to lift throughput to 500tph from 210tph.

Austral reported a -$6.14m loss from continuing operations in 2025, though disposal of Anthill’s -$28.6m net liabilities delivered a $11.9m statutory profit.

Shaw updates its earnings forecasts primarily for copper price changes. The target falls to $0.42 from $0.50. Buy, High Risk rating maintained.

This report was published on March 3, 2026.

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 10.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 0.88.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 156.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 0.06.

