Rudi’s View: A Season Of Large Cap Winners

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 10:00 AM

Prior to war breaking out in the Middle East, corporate results in February delivered plenty of positive news.

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor

A Season Of Large Cap Winners

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor

February 2026 was hands down the best corporate results season in Australia since the post covid-peak in 2022.

It has inspired already positive-minded UBS strategist Richard Schellbach to lift his year-end target for the ASX200 to 9400 from 8900 prior.



Many key statistics for the season support such positive sentiment; the number of result 'beats' outnumbered 'misses' by two-to-one, while guidance upgrades outnumbered downgrades by three-to-one. Aggregate EPS growth for the ASX200 has risen to 13.6% from 11.3% at the end of January.



Six months ago those forecasts stood at 3%. The last time aggregate EPS growth had been positive in Australia was mid-2022. All three subsequent fiscal years ended with a net negative growth outcome.

Large Cap Winners Dominate

Australia's key index, the ASX200, gained 3.7% throughout February, carried by mostly positive results from banks, led by CommBank ((CBA)), and by the broader mining sector, led by BHP Group ((BHP)). Both sector leaders --and local market heavyweights-- saw their forecast-beating performances rewarded with rallying share prices.



February's most obvious milestone was a fresh all-time record high, set at 9198.60, just before US and Israeli bombs landed on Tehran, on the final day of the month. Underneath that achievement is the observation the combined index weight of CommBank and BHP has never been higher than it is today (20%-plus).



That will make some investors a bit more wary.