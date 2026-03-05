ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-03-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.070
|11.89%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|7.250
|-4.23%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.760
|11.74%
|AMC – AMCOR PLC
|64.220
|-3.52%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.470
|11.58%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|8.380
|-3.34%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|10.570
|10.45%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|30.220
|-3.11%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.640
|10.30%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.480
|-3.07%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.700
|10.12%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|14.240
|-3.06%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.110
|10.00%
|SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
|8.290
|-2.64%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.780
|9.88%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.220
|-2.56%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|7.290
|9.46%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.590
|-2.48%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.100
|8.73%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|6.730
|-2.46%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|32.060
|8.53%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|2.460
|-2.38%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.180
|7.92%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|1.770
|-2.21%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|47.570
|7.14%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.995
|-2.21%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.380
|7.04%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|15.730
|-2.12%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|10.090
|6.55%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|7.940
|-2.10%
|GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC
|1.930
|6.34%
|SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED
|1.955
|-2.01%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|21.540
|5.69%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.705
|-2.01%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|10.140
|5.52%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|4.440
|-1.99%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.058
|5.45%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|5.480
|-1.97%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|0.925
|5.11%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|29.360
|-1.90%
