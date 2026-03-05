ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-03-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.070 11.89% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 7.250 -4.23% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.760 11.74% AMC – AMCOR PLC 64.220 -3.52% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.470 11.58% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 8.380 -3.34% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.570 10.45% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 30.220 -3.11% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.640 10.30% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.480 -3.07% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.700 10.12% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 14.240 -3.06% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 10.00% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.290 -2.64% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.780 9.88% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 7.220 -2.56% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 7.290 9.46% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.590 -2.48% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.100 8.73% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.730 -2.46% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 32.060 8.53% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.460 -2.38% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.180 7.92% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.770 -2.21% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 47.570 7.14% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.995 -2.21% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.380 7.04% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 15.730 -2.12% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.090 6.55% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.940 -2.10% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.930 6.34% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.955 -2.01% 360 – LIFE360 INC 21.540 5.69% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.705 -2.01% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.140 5.52% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 4.440 -1.99% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.058 5.45% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 5.480 -1.97% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 0.925 5.11% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 29.360 -1.90%

