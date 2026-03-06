ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-03-26

Daily Market Reports | Mar 06 2026

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.810 14.08% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.170 -11.79% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.550 13.06% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.040 -11.34% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 52.720 10.83% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 17.090 -9.58% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.070 10.00% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 6.630 -8.17% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.990 9.62% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 26.980 -8.11% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 11.550 9.27% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.890 -7.80% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 132.700 9.23% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.730 -7.17% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 4.640 8.41% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.320 -7.04% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 19.070 7.20% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.400 -6.98% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.750 6.54% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.620 -6.90% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.960 6.17% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.915 -6.63% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 8.850 5.61% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 8.480 -6.40% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.300 5.50% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.650 -6.34% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.340 5.17% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 5.040 -6.15% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.305 5.17% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 14.790 -5.98% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 174.010 4.89% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 13.390 -5.97% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.325 4.84% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 12.020 -5.95% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 7.610 4.82% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 12.530 -5.58% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.115 4.55% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.445 -5.56% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.910 4.54% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 12.160 -5.44%

