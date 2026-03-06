ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-03-26

Daily Market Reports | Mar 06 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.810
|14.08%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|2.170
|-11.79%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.550
|13.06%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|7.040
|-11.34%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|52.720
|10.83%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|17.090
|-9.58%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|4.070
|10.00%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.630
|-8.17%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.990
|9.62%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|26.980
|-8.11%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|11.550
|9.27%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.890
|-7.80%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|132.700
|9.23%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|6.730
|-7.17%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|4.640
|8.41%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.320
|-7.04%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|19.070
|7.20%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.400
|-6.98%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|10.750
|6.54%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.620
|-6.90%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|3.960
|6.17%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.915
|-6.63%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|8.850
|5.61%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|8.480
|-6.40%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.300
|5.50%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|6.650
|-6.34%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|8.340
|5.17%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|5.040
|-6.15%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.305
|5.17%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|14.790
|-5.98%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|174.010
|4.89%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|13.390
|-5.97%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.325
|4.84%
|SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED
|12.020
|-5.95%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|7.610
|4.82%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|12.530
|-5.58%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.115
|4.55%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|1.445
|-5.56%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.910
|4.54%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|12.160
|-5.44%
