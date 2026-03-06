Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 6 March 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

Our top ten news from 26 February 2026 to 05 March 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 26-02-2026

Thursday 26 February 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 27-02-2026

Friday 27 February 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – February In Review: What’s Old Was New (Again)

Wednesday 04 March 2026

The ASX200 rallied strongly in February, as rotation into Value and out of Growth continued. Financials and Resources moved sharply higher. Technology encountered more selling pressure

4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 02-03-2026

Monday 02 March 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

5 – Rudi’s View: Positives From February Results

Thursday 26 February 2026

High- and Lowlights from the February results season which is mostly surprising to the upside

6 – ASIC Watch: DDO Enforcement Hits Distribution Line

Friday 27 February 2026

The Federal Court’s penalty against Australian Unity Funds Management signals DDO enforcement has moved beyond paperwork compliance to actively penalising distribution failures, while parallel enforcement sees jail terms for insider trading and a surge in pump-and-dump scam warnings

7 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 27-02-26

Monday 02 March 2026

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

8 – Uranium Week: Prices Reset Lower In February

Tuesday 03 March 2026

The U308 spot market price retreated over February, but remains up almost 32% over the year past as term demand advances

9 – Harvey Norman’s Hardly Normal Result

Wednesday 04 March 2026

Harvey Norman’s sales growth slowed sharply late in the first half and into the second. There are tailwinds ahead, but also headwinds if the RBA becomes more hawkish

10 – The Short Report – 26 Feb 2026

Thursday 26 February 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
Next Week At A Glance – 9-13 Mar 2026

11:30 AM - Weekly Reports
2
Breville Positioned For FY27 Earnings Rebound

11:10 AM - Australia
3
The Importance Of Being Added To Or Removed From ASX Indices

11:00 AM - FYI
4
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 6 March 2026

10:50 AM - Weekly Reports
5
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 06-03-26

10:29 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 13-02-2026

Feb 13 2026 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 11-02-2026

Feb 11 2026 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 24-02-2026

Feb 24 2026 - Australia
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 06-02-2026

Feb 06 2026 - Australia
5
The Overnight Report: US, Iran Tensions Rise

Feb 20 2026 - Daily Market Reports
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 12-02-2026

Feb 12 2026 - Australia