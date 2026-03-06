Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 6 March 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM

Our top ten news from 26 February 2026 to 05 March 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

Thursday 26 February 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 27-02-2026 Friday 27 February 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – February In Review: What’s Old Was New (Again) Wednesday 04 March 2026 The ASX200 rallied strongly in February, as rotation into Value and out of Growth continued. Financials and Resources moved sharply higher. Technology encountered more selling pressure

4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 02-03-2026 Monday 02 March 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

5 – Rudi’s View: Positives From February Results Thursday 26 February 2026 High- and Lowlights from the February results season which is mostly surprising to the upside

6 – ASIC Watch: DDO Enforcement Hits Distribution Line Friday 27 February 2026 The Federal Court’s penalty against Australian Unity Funds Management signals DDO enforcement has moved beyond paperwork compliance to actively penalising distribution failures, while parallel enforcement sees jail terms for insider trading and a surge in pump-and-dump scam warnings

7 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 27-02-26 Monday 02 March 2026 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

8 – Uranium Week: Prices Reset Lower In February Tuesday 03 March 2026 The U308 spot market price retreated over February, but remains up almost 32% over the year past as term demand advances

9 – Harvey Norman’s Hardly Normal Result Wednesday 04 March 2026 Harvey Norman’s sales growth slowed sharply late in the first half and into the second. There are tailwinds ahead, but also headwinds if the RBA becomes more hawkish

10 – The Short Report – 26 Feb 2026 Thursday 26 February 2026 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

