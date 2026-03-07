The Market In Numbers – 7 Mar 2026

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 07 Mar 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13519.350 -1.48% -1.48% -0.21% -0.21% 7.27% All Ordinaries 9085.10 -3.71% -3.71% 0.69% 0.69% 3.56% S&P ASX 200 8851.00 -3.78% -3.78% 1.57% 1.57% 3.61% S&P ASX 300 8789.90 -3.81% -3.81% 1.24% 1.24% 3.73% Communication Services 1731.90 1.06% 1.06% -0.51% -0.51% -6.54% Consumer Discretionary 3538.50 -4.20% -4.20% -11.38% -11.38% -14.59% Consumer Staples 12582.10 0.56% 0.56% 8.30% 8.30% 3.82% Energy 10303.80 7.43% 7.43% 23.17% 23.17% 18.77% Financials 9632.50 -3.26% -3.26% 3.17% 3.17% 1.09% Health Care 29537.00 -1.07% -1.07% -12.59% -12.59% -29.00% Industrials 8358.10 -3.18% -3.18% -0.80% -0.80% 0.47% Info Technology 1840.60 3.33% 3.33% -14.55% -14.55% -36.55% Materials 23182.90 -8.52% -8.52% 9.76% 9.76% 46.19% Real Estate 3524.30 -4.51% -4.51% -11.14% -11.14% -9.60% Utilities 10001.20 -1.20% -1.20% 3.56% 3.56% 9.40% A-REITs 1622.60 -4.56% -4.56% -11.13% -11.13% -9.40% All Technology Index 2898.90 1.71% 1.71% -14.65% -14.65% -28.32% Banks 4334.70 -3.22% -3.22% 6.55% 6.55% 7.76% Gold Index 19797.30 -9.50% -9.50% 6.02% 6.02% 71.30% Metals & Mining 8014.20 -8.64% -8.64% 10.28% 10.28% 53.51%

The World

Index 07 Mar 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 10284.75 -5.74% -5.74% 3.46% 3.46% 17.39% DAX30 23591.03 -6.70% -6.70% -3.67% -3.67% -1.33% Hang Seng 25757.29 -3.28% -3.28% -0.38% -0.38% 7.00% Nikkei 225 55620.84 -5.49% -5.49% 10.49% 10.49% 37.38% NZ50 13519.350 -1.48% -1.48% -0.21% -0.21% 7.27% DJIA 47501.55 -3.01% -3.01% -1.79% -1.79% 7.73% S&P500 6740.02 -2.02% -2.02% -2.27% -2.27% 8.62% Nasdaq Comp 22387.68 -1.24% -1.24% -4.40% -4.40% 9.91%

Metals & Minerals

Index 07 Mar 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 5089.19 -2.40% -2.40% 16.02% 16.02% 54.11% Silver (oz) 82.18 -7.52% -7.52% 5.47% 5.47% 126.99% Copper (lb) 5.8230 -3.50% -3.50% 2.48% 2.48% 14.28% Aluminium (lb) 1.4882 4.19% 4.19% 11.27% 11.27% 26.20% Nickel (lb) 7.8909 -2.00% -2.00% 5.39% 5.39% 15.71% Zinc (lb) 1.4685 -4.04% -4.04% 5.37% 5.37% 16.32% Uranium (lb) weekly 85.00 -5.03% -5.03% 3.66% 3.66% 8.07% Iron Ore (t) 100.89 1.88% 1.88% -5.82% -5.82% 6.77%

Energy

Index 07 Mar 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 79.76 21.98% 21.98% 38.91% 38.91% 21.73% Brent Crude 83.88 18.14% 18.14% 37.85% 37.85% 25.57%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

