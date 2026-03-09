ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-03-26

Daily Market Reports | Mar 09 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|7.170
|13.27%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.690
|-14.81%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|2.000
|10.19%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.650
|-12.70%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.125
|8.70%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.700
|-10.05%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|1.775
|5.03%
|DNL – DYNO NOBEL LIMITED
|3.060
|-9.73%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|8.850
|4.36%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.710
|-8.85%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.570
|3.78%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.835
|-8.74%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|8.920
|3.60%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.740
|-8.42%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|13.040
|3.16%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|4.620
|-8.33%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|2.700
|3.05%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.110
|-8.26%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.180
|2.78%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.285
|-8.21%
|SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED
|12.340
|2.66%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.280
|-8.20%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.640
|2.41%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|15.690
|-8.19%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|31.360
|1.98%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.695
|-8.13%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.990
|1.94%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.290
|-8.10%
|UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.390
|1.33%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|5.490
|-8.04%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.165
|1.30%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|11.530
|-7.98%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|31.350
|1.26%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.215
|-7.95%
|ABG – ABACUS GROUP
|1.025
|0.49%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|11.200
|-7.89%
|CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED
|9.390
|0.21%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|2.340
|-7.87%
|DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED.
|7.120
|0.14%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.300
|-7.69%
