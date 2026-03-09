Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 09, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

CWY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $2.54

Jarden rates ((CWY)) as Upgrade to Buy from Overweight (1) -

Cleanaway Waste Management delivered 1H26 underlying earnings 2.8% ahead of consensus. Importantly, notes Jarden, and for the first time in some time, this equated to stronger core profit and earnings, which were also ahead of consensus.

Positively for the broker, Solid Waste operating performance was strong. On the opposite side, free cash flow generation softened compared to 1H25, earnings cash conversion was soft and 'one-offs' once again featured prominently in the disclosure materials.

Commentary highlights Cleanaway's earnings guidance has consistently been for a 2H26 skew.

Solid Waste will likely remain strong, Jarden suggests, Health Services should recover, Contract Resources is reportedly delivering ahead of expectations and the safety investment required is within the -$400m capex guidance.

Upgrade to Buy from Overweight. Target rises to $3.10 from $3.00.

This report was published on February 27, 2026.

Target price is $3.10 Current Price is $2.54 Difference: $0.56

If CWY meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $3.11, suggesting upside of 22.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 6.10 cents and EPS of 10.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.40%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.74. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 10.5, implying annual growth of 49.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.2.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 8.60 cents and EPS of 12.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.39%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.32. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 12.6, implying annual growth of 20.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

DUG DUG TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $2.02

Canaccord Genuity rates ((DUG)) as Buy (1) -

Dug Technology performed well ahead of expectations in the first half with Canaccord Genuity noting stronger services conversion and contributions from the EPIC contract commencing earlier than previously expected.

The company has outlined its pipeline of work which the broker understands is increasingly weighted towards MP-FWI work.

Commentary suggests material catalysts exist with growth in new regions such as the Middle East and Brazil. Buy rating unchanged. Target is raised to $3.00 from $2.90.

This report was published on February 26, 2026.

Target price is $3.00 Current Price is $2.02 Difference: $0.98

If DUG meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 49% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

EGH EUREKA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Aged Care & Seniors - Overnight Price: $0.53

Moelis rates ((EGH)) as Buy (1) -

First-half underlying earnings of 1.44c for Eureka Group fell -8% on the prior year. Moelis explains this fall reflects the impact of the November 2024 equity raise, the timing of capital deployment and repositioning of newly acquired assets.

FY26 guidance was maintained at 3.37-3.44c, implying to the broker a stronger H2 as new acquisitions stabilise and contribute for a full period.

The analysts highlight like-for-like rental growth of 5.7% in the seniors rental portfolio with an earnings (EBITDA) margin of 55%, while loan-to-value rose to 33.5% following recent acquisitions.

A development pipeline of around 830 sites is noted along with ongoing acquisition opportunities supporting future growth.

Buy rating and $0.69 target reiterated.

This report was published on March 2, 2026.

Target price is $0.69 Current Price is $0.53 Difference: $0.165

If EGH meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 31% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 1.60 cents and EPS of 3.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.05%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.44.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 1.90 cents and EPS of 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.62%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.13.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources