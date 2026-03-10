ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-03-26

Daily Market Reports | Mar 10 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|22.510
|10.34%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|3.790
|-22.49%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|12.750
|9.16%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.115
|-8.00%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|10.760
|8.69%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.865
|-6.75%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|4.020
|8.36%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|9.870
|-5.64%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|11.000
|7.84%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|4.730
|-5.02%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.740
|7.25%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|29.930
|-4.53%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|11.950
|6.70%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.115
|-4.29%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.510
|6.69%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.165
|-4.12%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.320
|6.67%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|30.180
|-3.76%
|FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
|2.510
|6.36%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.370
|-3.53%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|139.690
|6.23%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|15.830
|-3.53%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|17.610
|6.15%
|ORI – ORICA LIMITED
|20.920
|-3.42%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|1.415
|5.99%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.680
|-3.10%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|16.600
|5.80%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|6.950
|-3.07%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|57.450
|5.78%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.000
|-2.91%
|SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED
|35.960
|5.76%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.540
|-2.70%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.720
|5.59%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.040
|-2.70%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.700
|5.59%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|8.390
|-2.44%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|2.470
|5.56%
|MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
|4.100
|-1.91%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|3.070
|5.50%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|6.330
|-1.86%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On