ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-03-26

Daily Market Reports | Mar 10 2026

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change 360 – LIFE360 INC 22.510 10.34% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.790 -22.49% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.750 9.16% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.115 -8.00% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.760 8.69% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.865 -6.75% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.020 8.36% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 9.870 -5.64% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.000 7.84% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.730 -5.02% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.740 7.25% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 29.930 -4.53% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 11.950 6.70% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.115 -4.29% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.510 6.69% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.165 -4.12% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.320 6.67% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 30.180 -3.76% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.510 6.36% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.370 -3.53% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 139.690 6.23% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 15.830 -3.53% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 17.610 6.15% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 20.920 -3.42% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.415 5.99% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.680 -3.10% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 16.600 5.80% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.950 -3.07% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 57.450 5.78% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.000 -2.91% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 35.960 5.76% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.540 -2.70% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.720 5.59% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.040 -2.70% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.700 5.59% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 8.390 -2.44% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 2.470 5.56% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 4.100 -1.91% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.070 5.50% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.330 -1.86%

