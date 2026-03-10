Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 10, 2026

Daily Market Reports | Mar 10 2026

AAR AEL AIZ AMC ART CMA CSC CTE CUV CYL EXP GOZ LNQ MAQ MHJ MM8 NEU NXD OBM PPL RWL SHJ SOM TLX TPG VGL (2) VGN

AMC AMCOR PLC

Paper & Packaging - Overnight Price: $60.52

Jarden rates ((AMC)) as Overweight (2) -

In a further review of Amcor's interim results in early-February, Jarden notes investor concerns eased after management re-affirmed Berry merger synergies. It's felt balance sheet deleveraging via free cash flow (FCF) after dividends also helped.

The analyst expects volumes to stabilise in late-FY26 before turning positive in FY27, with core EPS of $4.02 forecast near the lower end of management's guidance.

Jarden notes earnings and free cash flow skew heavily to the June quarter, creating execution risk amid volatile packaging demand.

This report was published on March 2, 2026.

Target price is $75.00 Current Price is $60.52 Difference: $14.48

If AMC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $77.87, suggesting upside of 28.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 391.11 cents and EPS of 611.78 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.46%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 569.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 367.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.6.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 413.94 cents and EPS of 665.04 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.84%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 634.1, implying annual growth of 11.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 374.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.5.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

ART AIRTASKER LIMITED

Online media & mobile platforms - Overnight Price: $0.23

Research as a Service (RaaS) rates ((ART)) as No Rating (-1) -

Airtasker delivered revenue growth of 13.5% in the first half, largely in line with estimates. Research as a Service (RaaS) finds second half trends appear in keeping with the results, with management forecasting double-digit Australian revenue and increased cash flow generation as well as an accelerated trajectory in the US and UK.

Recent share price weakness is attributed to the AI disruption fears that are sweeping the market which the broker is less concerned about. Data ownership, trust and the physical work constraints are key arguments against disruption being caused by AI.

Valuation is $0.48, down from $0.51. Research as a Service (RaaS) research doesn't carry any targets, ratings or recommendations. Investors can draw conclusions from valuations and commentary.

This report was published on March 2, 2026.

Target price is $0.48 Current Price is $0.23 Difference: $0.25

If ART meets the Research as a Service (RaaS) target it will return approximately 109% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Research as a Service (RaaS) forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 7.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 2.99.

Forecast for FY27:

Research as a Service (RaaS) forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.43.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

CMA CARMA LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $0.98

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CMA)) as Buy (1) -

Carma provided a first half result that was in line with prospectus forecasts. Canaccord Genuity notes operating momentum is strong into the second half and continues to expect GPU to scale up to around $5400 by FY28 as the company benefits from scale across sourcing, reconditioning and brand recognition.

Given the underlying momentum, the broker envisages potential upside to prospectus forecasts for FY26 revenue of $128m.

Commentary posits the company is in the early stages of disrupting the large and highly fragmented Australian used car market and the broker retains a Buy rating and $3.50 target.

This report was published on February 27, 2026.

Target price is $3.50 Current Price is $0.98 Difference: $2.52

If CMA meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 257% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents.

