Coronado’s Bounce Off Support An Opportunity

Shares in Coronado Resources have retested support post a two-week rally and since moved higher. Fairmont Equities' Michael Gable sees an opportunity.

By Michael Gable

In the past week we have seen markets price in a short outcome to the Iranian war, to something a bit uglier, and then overnight it has seen the extreme fear ease off again.

Unless you are a trader looking to use liquidity both up and down to sell or buy, it is often best to let the volatility in an event like this die down first.

Obviously, we have been bullish on oil for the past few months and recent events have accelerated its move upwards.

But the volatility on news headlines makes it hard to initiate new positions if you are not already invested.

Oil stocks are likely to be down again today and we haven’t seen an end to the big movements yet.

Ultimately, events will die down and the fear will ease further at some point.

However, oil was heading higher before the war. All the war has done is highlight how fragile supply is and how the world is completely unprepared and lacking the investment in energy security.

The only way to incentivise new supply is through higher prices, and this will translate to all major forms of energy – oil, coal, and uranium.

Today we offer a technical view on Coronado Global Resources ((CRN))

CRN

We last looked at Coronado and noted the breakout from the bull-flag (diagonal blue lines) was a buying opportunity.

After rallying for a couple of weeks, the stock then fell back to retest support before bouncing again in the past few days.

This provides investors with another buying opportunity.

Coronado remains a buy here and we expect a rally up towards the 70c-80c area. Initial stops can be considered near 25c.

